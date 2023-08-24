Ntseki gives Kaizer Chiefs injury update on Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Ranga Chivaviro

Molefi Ntseki welcomes the return of one of his most potent attackers ahead of PSL clash with AmaZulu.

Ntseki gave update on injuries

Chiefs welcome the return of du Preez

Amakhosi take on AmaZulu next

WHAT HAPPENED: Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed some positive news about a couple of his players at Naturena. Ntseki welcomes the return of Ashley du Preez, who missed the 1-0 loss against TS Galaxy as he was suffering from a bout of flu. Keagan Dolly has also started training with the side as he looks forward to making his first appearance this season. Amakhosi are set to host AmaZulu on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We still have some long-term injuries. I think you saw Ranga Chivaviro leaving the field very early against TS Galaxy. He’s going to a rehab of some kind. So in the next two weeks, he’ll be available for selection," Ntseki told members of the media.

"The other player who has just started training with the team is Keagan Dolly, he has been out for a very long time. Edmilson Dove also started training with the team this week. And hopefully, when we come back from the Fifa break, we will have a full squad and all the players available," Ntseki added.

"The team will be delighted to have Ashley back after missing the last match due to ill health. The talisman has scored two goals in the three matches he played this season," the club stated on their website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki is under a lot of pressure to turn things around at Naturena after a difficult start guiding the team to a draw and two back-to-back defeats in the PSL. The former Bafana Bafana coach has been let down by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen's school-boy errors, prompting a heated debate among the Amakhosi faithful on whether Ntseki should give club veteran Itumeleng Khune a chance.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ntseki's frustration, however, continues as newly recruited striker Jasond Gonzalez is not yet available for selection as he is still waiting for his work permit to be sorted.