Should Kaizer Chiefs turn to Itumeleng Khune? Ex-Amakhosi legend Shongwe on why he is backing Petersen

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has divided opinion on whether he should continue as first choice or Itumeleng Khune needs to step in.

Chiefs have struggled to keep clean sheets

Petersen has manned goal in all games

Shongwe backs him to continue guarding the sticks

WHAT HAPPENED? Petersen had an own goal in Chiefs’ trip to TS Galaxy last weekend in what was the only blemish of a match he was a standout performer.

Exactly two weeks ago, the 28-year-old made a howler that gave Mamelodi Sundowns the winning goal in the Premier Soccer League 2-1 result at Lucas Moripe Stadium although he made some crucial saves as well.

As stand-in Amakhosi captain, Petersen has featured in all four of the Soweto giants’ matches across all competitions while conceding four goals.

Following some criticism of Petersen, former Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe leaps to the defence of the current Glamour Boys number one.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I wouldn’t consider it [the own goal] a mistake,” Shongwe told Independent Media.

“It’s a pity that it bounced off his hand. It’s just one of those situations when you think, ‘how could this happen so frequently?’ He went on and made brilliant saves – more difficult than that one.

“You shouldn’t judge a goalie [by one mistake]. Coaches will tell you that you can concede from mistakes but that doesn’t mean you must change the team.

“Look at the good things that happened from that game against Galaxy and then you build from those. In the case of Petersen, I am saying he must just have the mentality to stick it out.

“I had a chat with him in Cape Town before the game against Cape Town City [in the MTN8 quarterfinals] about how and if he had recovered from the game against Sundowns.

“He came across as positive. I spoke to his coach Rainer Dinkelacker as well [and] he was saying they were also working on his mental side of him to be positive. I didn’t expect him to be befallen by [a second]incident in such a short space of time. Goalkeepers make a mistake, and it takes a while before they commit another howler.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Petersen having been made vice-captain at Chiefs, he looks to be the future of the club between the sticks given his age at 28.

It could explain why the Soweto giants are yet to identify Khune's long-term replacement, given Petersen appears to have many years ahead of him at Naturena.

There also seems to be some comfort from the club's side as another goalkeeper Bruce Bvume is also 28 and is regarded as one of the senior players in the team.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen if Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki will turn to Khune or stick with Petersen when Amakhosi host AmaZulu on Saturday.