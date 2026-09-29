Mohamed Salah to return to Egypt squad for Bafana Bafana friendly - 'We agreed to his request'

Addressing the media regarding the superstar's absence, Hassan explained that the decision was a proactive measure taken to protect the player's physical condition. The manager revealed that the specific match conditions in South Sudan played a primary role in the selection process.

"There was a prior agreement with Mohamed Salah that he would not play the South Sudan match because it is being held on an artificial turf pitch," the Pharaohs tactician stated, as reported by El-Osbou.

Hassan further emphasised the importance of keeping the Trabzonspor attacker fit for the long-term goals of the national team, rather than risking him in a single qualifying game. The manager's comments suggest a collaborative relationship between the technical staff and the player, contrary to recent rumours of a falling out.

"We agreed to his request out of fear that he might suffer an injury, and because the national team desperately needs his efforts in the upcoming period," Hassan added.

While Egyptian supporters may be frustrated at missing their icon for the AFCON qualifier, they will not have to wait long to see him back in the red jersey. Hassan confirmed that the plan is for the veteran forward to lead the line in their final match of the current international window.

Egypt are scheduled to face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a high-profile friendly on October 4, and the manager expects his star man to be at the heart of the action as they test themselves against one of the continent's most improved sides.

"Mohamed Salah will be fully ready to participate with the Egyptian national team in the upcoming period, specifically starting from the next friendly match against South Africa," the former Zamalek manager confirmed.

Securing Salah’s return for the Bafana Bafana game allows Egypt to maintain their momentum while ensuring their best player remains healthy for the remainder of the domestic season and subsequent international breaks.

As the Pharaohs look to re-establish their dominance in African football, the management of their key assets remains a top priority. With the South Sudan qualifier being played on a surface deemed risky, the technical team believes this strategic rest will pay dividends when the team faces Pitso Mosimane's side in what promises to be an entertaining encounter in early October.



