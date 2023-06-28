Mmodi Kaizer Chiefs transfer: Agent 'disappointed' after attacker allegedly went to Naturena behind his back

Solomon Seobe, the former agent of Pule Mmodi, is convinced the attacking midfielder has signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

Mmodi's Arrows contract is set to expire

Chiefs are said to have signed the midfielder

His agent comments on the matter

WHAT HAPPENED? Mmodi has reportedly been a transfer target of Amakhosi since last season. With his Golden Arrows contract set to expire on Friday, the player is understood to have entered into an agreement with the Soweto giants.

Player agent Solomon Seobe recently parted ways with Mmodi and says the attacker himself confirmed to him that he was at Naturena discussing and signing a contract with Chiefs. The agent says he is now checking if a transfer was completed when he was still representing the midfielder.

WHAT WAS SAID: "My contract with Mmodi ended this month and before we renewed, he told me he was at Naturena and negotiating and signing with Chiefs " Seobe said as per KickOff.

"I was hopeful I would have been involved in this decision [because] there are things in the contract you must look at closely.

"But there's no bad blood. I just need to see when he signed with Chiefs whether it was during my period with him or after our contract because it expired recently.

"I have to say I had other offers for him and I wanted to sit down and discuss these. I can tell you that we didn't get an offer from Chiefs. Even in January when we told Chiefs he's available, they said they're not interested. So, this [move] has come as a surprise.

"Ultimately, it's his decision. Even with the other offers we received, I was going leave the decision to him.

"Our relationship is still good, we still talk. Maybe he found someone else to do this deal for him. I don't feel betrayed but just disappointed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If it emerges that Chiefs signed Mmodi during the time he was being represented by Seobe, a transfer saga could unfold and Amakhosi could face sanctions from local football authorities.

In another report by Sowetan Live, Seobe is quoted as saying he was told Mmodi has already started training with Chiefs who started pre-season workouts last week.

If the midfielder has indeed joined Chiefs, he is expected to provide competition for players like Kgaogelo Sekgota, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR MMODI? Chiefs could officially announce Mmodi as their new player in the upcoming days with the PSL transfer window opening on 1 July and clubs being able to register new players with the governing body.