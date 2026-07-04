Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Mexico vs England: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Mexico vs England will kick-off on 6 July 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 22:00 EST (5 July).

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Three Lions climb their ultimate Everest at football's legendary fortress

A truly monumental blockbuster takes centre stage in the Round of 16 as tournament co-hosts Mexico welcome England to the iconic altitude of Mexico City. Javier Aguirre leads a flawless El Tri side riding a massive wave of national euphoria, determined to leverage their legendary home fortress to punch a historic ticket to the quarter-finals.

Standing in their way is a resilient England side under Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions survived a terrifying scare in the previous round, relying on late tournament magic to advance. However, climbing 2,200 meters above sea level to face a relentless host nation represents the ultimate examination of England’s physical conditioning and tactical discipline under the burning heat of a summer knockout night.

How El Tri and the Three Lions got here

Mexico has enjoyed an absolutely flawless, record-breaking run through the tournament so far. After sweeping through the group stage with consecutive victories over South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia, Aguirre's men translated that momentum into a dominant 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the Round of 32 thanks to first-half strikes from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez. Crucially, El Tri are yet to concede a single goal across four tournament matches, snapping a painful 40-year knockout drought in style.

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England's path to the last 16 has been significantly more turbulent and dramatic. After navigating Group L, the Three Lions were pushed to the absolute brink by a spirited DR Congo side in the Round of 32. Trailing to a 7th-minute Brian Cipenga opener, Tuchel's charges laboured heavily before captain Harry Kane completed a stunning late double - equalising in the 75th minute and firing the winner in the 86th - to secure a gritty 2-1 comeback win and take his tournament tally to five goals.

High-altitude fitness checks and key injury doubts anchor choices

Tactical preparation for this heavyweight tie revolves heavily around crucial medical updates in both camps. England concerns are centred on engine-room lynchpin Declan Rice, who suffered hamstring tightness after filling in at right-back against DR Congo. While Rice has taken part in light training, he remains a minor doubt. Further compounding Tuchel's structural dilemmas, Chelsea's Reece James and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah are dealing with more severe hamstring and ankle problems, rendering them major doubts.

Mexico enters the tie in a far more stable physical condition, boasting a clean bill of health across their core starting block. Aguirre faces an enviable tactical dilemma in the attacking midfield channels regarding the integration of teenage sensation Gilberto Mora, who could be deployed to inject direct vertical energy against a tiring English defensive line.

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High-pressing altitude traps vs possession preservation to decide terms

The strategic battle will focus entirely on physiological endurance and spatial control. Mexico’s blueprint relies on a relentless, high-intensity pressing scheme designed to trap visiting teams in their own half, accelerating the effects of the thin altitude air. Quiñones and Jiménez will spearhead this press, looking to cut off passing lanes and trigger rapid overloads in the final third.

Tuchel’s counter-strategy must prioritise efficient possession preservation. Knowing that chasing the ball at 2,200 meters is fatal, England will look to slow down the tempo and control the middle of the park through Jude Bellingham. The Three Lions will aim to absorb Mexico's initial emotional waves before exploiting spaces behind the Mexican full-backs on the counter-attack to feed the clinical Kane.

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Settled structures face ultimate examination

Mexico faces the ultimate test of their flawless defensive record against an elite individual matchwinner in Harry Kane, who has proven he needs only a half-chance to alter a knockout game.

England faces the daunting task of maintaining tactical compactness for a grueling 90 minutes. Any defensive passivity or shoddy tracking like that seen against DR Congo will be ruthlessly punished by a hostile home crowd and a sharp El Tri frontline.

Likely Mexico XI vs England

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

Likely England XI vs Mexico

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Key Mexico vs England stats

Co-hosts Mexico have played four of their tournament games at the iconic Estadio Azteca and have never lost a World Cup match at this stadium (8 wins, 2 draws).

Mexico could become only the second team in World Cup history to keep a clean sheet in their opening five matches of a single tournament edition, mirroring Italy's 1990 run.

England captain Harry Kane has scored 5 goals so far in the tournament, making him England's all-time top scorer at the World Cup with 13 total goals.

Thomas Tuchel’s England squad prefer a heavy possession game, whereas Javier Aguirre’s Mexico find success playing a more direct, high-intensity transition style.

England enter this fixture on a four-game winning streak against Mexico across all competitions dating back to 1986.

Mexico 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Mateo Chavez

Midfielders: Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda, Alvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo, Edson Alvarez, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chavez

Attackers: Cesar Huerta, Alexis Vega, Julian Quinones, Guillermo Martinez, Armando Gonzalez, Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez

England 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Team news & squads

Mexico are managed by Javier Aguirre for this round of 16 tie. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for El Tri ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of England with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this time. No projected XI has been named, though team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to Sunday's game. Check back for the latest updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive in the round of 16 with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Aguirre's side beat Ecuador 2-0 in their most recent outing, a round of 32 tie at the Estadio Azteca on July 1. They also won all four group stage matches, including a 5-1 thrashing of Serbia in a pre-tournament friendly and a 3-0 defeat of South Africa to open their World Cup campaign. El Tri scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded just one, in the friendly against Serbia.

England have also won four of their last five, with the one blemish a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the group stage. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo on July 1, with Kane's late brace proving decisive. Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 on matchday one and defeated Panama 2-0, scoring nine goals across the five matches while conceding three.

Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 3 - 1 Mexico

England 4 - 0 Mexico 1 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The head-to-head data covers two meetings, both friendlies played in England. The most recent was a 3-1 England win on May 24, 2010, followed by a 4-0 England victory on May 25, 2001. England won both matches by a combined score of 7-1. This round of 16 tie represents the first competitive meeting between the two sides in the dataset.

Standings

Mexico finished top of Group A, while England claimed first place in Group L.