Mbule and Mokoena: Matthews breaks silence on reported Kaizer Chiefs targets

The Real Masterchef has been described as a possible dream signing for Amakhosi by the club's fans

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has had his say regarding reports the club has received offers for Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena.

PSL heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are the two clubs that are known to be interested in the two highly-rated central midfielders in the current transfer window.

Recent rumours indicating that SuperSport have accepted an offer from Chiefs for Mbule spread like wildfire on social media.

Matthews has now revealed that the Tshwane giants are yet to receive any official approaches and that they are only focusing on their upcoming MTN8 clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows on August 14.

“There has not been any formal approach by other clubs for the services of Teboho and Sipho and we cannot keep on making further comments on this matter‚” Matthews said on Times Live.

“Our focus is on preparations for the coming season‚ which starts with the MTN8 [quarter-final] next weekend against Golden Arrows."

Mbule's representative Mike Makaab had to address rumours indicating his client is set to complete a transfer to Chiefs without dismissing the Soweto giants' interest in the player.

The Prosport International chief executive officer also explained that they can only step in once SuperSport agree on terms with another club for his client's services.

Mokoena's agent Glyn Binkin recently stated that there was an obvious interest from local clubs including Chiefs and Sundowns.

Article continues below

However, Binkin made it clear that the South Africa under-23 international is targeting a move overseas, but they have not ruled out the player joining a local club.

Mbule, who is nicknamed the Real Masterchef by his SuperSport teammates, and Mokoena, both signed three-and-a-half-year contract extensions with the Tshwane giants in March last year.

The Bethlehem-born duo were groomed at the Harmony Sports Academy in Virginia, Free State.