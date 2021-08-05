Mbule: Agent Makaab responds to Kaizer Chiefs transfer rumours

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Amakhosi after the club signed Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander

SuperSport United star Sipho Mbule's agent Mike Makaab has moved swiftly to address rumours indicating his client is close to finalising a transfer to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana international is one of the most sought after players in the current transfer window with Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns known to be keen to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

Recent reports have indicated Chiefs have beaten Sundowns to Mbule's signature after the Soweto giants reportedly agreed on transfer terms with SuperSport.

However, Makaab, who is the chief executive officer of ProSport International, has now refuted the rumours by stating that there is no deal close to being finalised with any club for Mbule's services.

"Sipho Mbule is contracted to SuperSport United on a long-term deal," Makaab told Gagasi FM on Wednesday night.

"Out of absolute respect and honouring football contracts in the right way, any team that is interested in his services first and foremost will have to agree on transfer terms with SuperSport United.

"Only then can we as an agency and Sipho's representative step in. I can categorically state, as we sit here now, that there's no deal close to being finalized with any football club for Sipho Mbule."

The 2020/21 season proved to be Mbule's best season since he made his professional debut in the Tshwane Derby clash between SuperSport and Sundowns in August 2017.

The attack-minded midfielder netted four goals from 25 matches in the PSL as one of SuperSport's key players under coach Kaitano Tembo.

Mbule, who was nurtured in the Harmony Sports Academy in the Free State, also registered seven assists and only Augustine Mulenga of AmaZulu FC had more assists than him in the league with nine.

Tembo recently stated that reports linking Mbule and his SuperSport teammate Teboho Mokoena with Chiefs and Sundowns are affecting their focus.

The agents of Mokoena and Mbule have both confirmed Chiefs and Sundowns’ interest in the players, but nothing has materialised so far with the current PSL transfer window set to close on August 31.