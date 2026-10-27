Manqoba Mngqithi availability has nerves jangling at Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Completely lies'

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The South African football landscape has been thrown into a state of high alert following the sudden availability of Manqoba Mngqithi. After his brief stint in Tanzania came to an abrupt end, the experienced tactician finds his name linked with two of the country's biggest heavyweights in Naturena and Chloorkop.

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Cardoso under fire after continental collapse

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is currently standing on shaky ground at Chloorkop, with his future appearing increasingly uncertain. The pressure has intensified significantly following the club’s disastrous exit from the CAF Champions League, a competition that defines the success of any season for the Brazilians.

This premature exit represents a significant blemish on Cardoso’s record, marking the first time since 2015 that Sundowns have failed to reach the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition. The hierarchy at the club is reportedly furious with the outcome, viewing it as a catastrophic failure. A source within the club confirmed that the board scheduled an emergency meeting for this week to deliberate on the coach's position, as the Champions League remains the ultimate priority for the Tshwane-based side.

“The Champions League is a top priority at Sundowns, and for them not to even qualify for the group stage, especially as the defending champions, did not sit well with the management. They view this as a failure on Cardoso’s part, and they are going to meet on [this week] to discuss his future,” a source revealed to The Citizen. This internal friction has paved the way for rumours regarding a sensational return for a former favorite who has recently become a free agent in the coaching market.

Mngqithi return on the cards at Chloorkop

With Cardoso under pressure, Sundowns are reportedly considering a move to re-hire Manqoba Mngqithi. The proposal currently being discussed involves Mngqithi returning in a co-coaching capacity alongside Steve Komphela on an interim basis until the conclusion of the current season. This move would represent a return to a familiar structure for the Brazilians, who have previously found success with shared technical leadership.

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Mngqithi’s availability comes after a short-lived spell in Tanzania with Young Africans (Yanga). Despite a successful run that included winning the Community Shield and securing a spot in the Champions League group stages, he parted ways with the club last week. His exit was triggered by a slight dip in domestic form, including a loss in the Kariakoo Derby, which left Yanga trailing their rivals Simba. However, his track record in South Africa remains elite, having been a pivotal figure during Sundowns' most dominant era under both Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena, and then a well regarded stint at Golden Arrows before his departure to East Africa.





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Kaizer Chiefs interest looms in the background

While Sundowns might look to Mngqithi for salvation, the situation is also causing ripples at Naturena. Chiefs have long been linked with the 53-year-old coach, and his return to the market has naturally reignited talk of a move to the Glamour Boys. Before he joined Yanga in July, the coach himself admitted that Chiefs’ interest in him was genuine, though he suggested at the time that external factors had prevented a deal from being reached. The Amakhosi faithful have been vocal on social media, with many suggesting that Mngqithi is the right man to restore the club's waning fortunes.

Chiefs are currently navigating their own period of transition under Fernando da Cruz. Despite a rocky start to the campaign that included a disappointing exit from the CAF Confederation Cup at the hands of Red Arrows, the club management has publicly backed the current technical team. They have insisted that their long-term project will not be derailed by isolated results.

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Then, Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr took to X to dismiss the links with Mngqithi as 'Completely lies'





The dynamic between Sundowns and Chiefs regarding Mngqithi creates a fascinating tug-of-war in the PSL coaching circle. If Sundowns move quickly to secure his services as an interim co-coach, it would once again shut the door on a potential move to Naturena. Conversely, if Mngqithi holds out for a permanent head coaching role, he might remain a looming shadow over both Cardoso and Da Cruz for weeks to come, with every negative result strengthening his hand.