Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena admits 'inside I’m not really okay' after MTN8 win

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has opened up about a period of personal suffering despite his recent success on the field.

The Bafana Bafana star was instrumental in Masandawana's MTN8 final victory over Orlando Pirates, netting a goal in the 11th minute to help his side secure their first Wafa Wafa title since 2021. However, the celebrations have been tempered by significant family trauma that occurred in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

Speaking after the final whistle, Mokoena detailed the heartbreaking events that have overshadowed his professional achievements over the last fortnight.

“It’s been tough two weeks for me, I lost my grandfather two weeks ago,” Mokoena told SuperSport TV during a post-match interview. The loss of his grandfather was followed by a terrifying incident involving his brother, which left the family reeling just as the midfielder was preparing for international duty and domestic cup commitments.

“I almost lost my brother who got stabbed the day before we played Guinea. They stabbed him multiple times, it’s been tough, but I’d like to dedicate this game to him, he is in the hospital bed. I hope justice will be served,” Mokoena continued.

Mokoena admitted that maintaining his professional focus has been a significant challenge given the circumstances.

“I’m happy that we won but inside I’m not really okay because it’s sad what happened to my family and you always have to show up doesn’t matter how you’re feeling. I dedicate this game to him, my brother and I hope he recovers,” he added.

While the emotional burden on Mokoena is clear, the midfielder remains committed to the lofty ambitions set by Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Mokoena revealed that the expectations within the dressing room are higher than ever, with the squad targeting a historic clean sweep of trophies.

“As a team this season our target is plus five trophies, or else it’s going to be a failure,” Mokoena stated.

His comments reflect the intense pressure at Sundowns, where winning individual matches is no longer enough to satisfy the demands of the supporters and the club's leadership.

Despite his personal grief, the midfield general remains focused on the numbers as the club pursues further glory in the coming months.

“Two out of two, six to go, or five to go, I’m not sure but yeah…” he concluded, underlining the relentless pace of the season.

Sundowns now turn their attention back to the league and upcoming continental fixtures as they seek to build on their MTN8 success.



