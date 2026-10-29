Mamelodi Sundowns star Mothobi Mvala issues warning despite Carling Knockout Cup progress - 'There's still room for improvement'

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The Masandawana defender has delivered a candid assessment of the team's current form, insisting that the reigning champions are still far from their best level. Despite navigating a difficult period following their continental disappointment, the centre-back believes the squad must elevate their performance standards immediately.

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Bouncing back from continental heartbreak

The Mamelodi Sundowns victory against Marumo Gallants was seen as a necessary step in rebuilding the relationship with the supporters after their unexpected failure on the grand continental stage. Mothobi Mvala was quick to highlight how important the result was for the morale of the club and its fanbase. "It feels great that we won and it was an important game for us as a team after being eliminated in the CAF Champions League," Mvala stated in an interview with the club's media department.

Mvala emphasised the emotional weight of the match, noting that the players felt a responsibility to make amends for their recent shortcomings. "We needed to win the game so that we can win the hearts of our supporters and give them happiness again because we disappointed them the previous game. But it’s part of the game, we rectified our mistakes and tonight we gave it our all, but I still feel there’s room for improvement," the centre-back added.

'We were making mistakes'

Despite the positive outcome against Gallants, the match was not without its flaws, particularly during the opening exchanges where the Brazilians looked uncharacteristically vulnerable.

“In the first 10 to 20 minutes we were making mistakes because the confidence was not there. We were losing the ball cheaply but as the game went on we started getting confident and started playing well,” he explained. He observed that while the lineup featured several changes, the fundamental tactical identity of the club remained visible once the players settled into the contest. The ability to overcome that initial nerves was crucial for a squad under immense pressure to perform.

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'We’re going to rectify things

The Brazilians now turn their attention back to league action as they prepare to face Durban City at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday night.

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Mvala is confident that the squad will use the lessons learned from the Gallants game to deliver a more polished performance this weekend. “You couldn’t see that it’s a new team [line-up], but you could tell this is Sundowns and the way the team played. I know we’re going to rectify things when we do our debrief. We’ll take it from there and I think in the next game, we’ll do better than we did in the previous one,” he asserted, highlighting the depth of the squad.

What comes next for Sundowns?

History favors the Tshwane giants in this fixture, having completed a domestic league double over the KwaZulu-Natal outfit during the previous campaign.

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With the Carling Knockout quarter-finals secured, Sundowns can now focus on building a winning streak to erase the memories of their African failure. The return of Mvala provides Miguel Cardoso with much-needed defensive stability and leadership as the season enters a congested period. If the team can match their defender's demand for constant improvement, they remain the team to beat in South African football, regardless of their recent continental setbacks and squad rotations.