Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula 'can't wait to get started' in the MLS as he edges closer to realising his 'dream to play against Messi'

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula has reacted to the prospect of playing against Lionel Messi if he completes a move to Major League Soccer.

Mailula is set to join an MLS side

Sundowns are talking to Toronto FC

The striker relishes playing against Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians recently announced they are in discussion with an MLS club over the transfer of Mailula. Reports suggest Toronto FC are the possible destination of the 22-year-old who was the biggest revelation of the Premier Soccer League last season.

Toronto FC ply their trade in the MLS Eastern Conference which also has Inter Miami who recently signed Lionel Messi.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It will be a dream come true for me to play against Messi. I can’t even wait to get started and play against him and hopefully it will happen soon,” said Mailula as per Sowetan Live.

“For me to go and play in the MLS will help me a lot. You can see now we have a few players from South Africa there and they are doing well. That's good because one day big teams will want to sign players from South Africa.

“I just want to help the team do well. Me going there will help them because my job is to score goals. I don’t know much about the club and I will learn a lot when I get there.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mailula pays tribute to Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena for helping him realise his dream.

“He played a huge role in my life and the message he gave me was to go out there and work hard and represent the club well,” Mailula said.

“He said I am not only representing myself but my family and the whole club, including the players at the academy.

“He wants me to go out there to showcase my talents, be humble and stay focused. He is one person who has helped me to be where I am today because he gave me the opportunity to play and he believed in me.”

“He helped me to improve my game and he has also helped me to be a great human being and that is the one thing I will always carry with me going forward. He played a huge role in my life.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula's imminent move to the MLS comes after he was widely reported to be under the radar of Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

The latest developments also reflect on a growing trend of PSL footballers moving to the MLS. In that league, he will join Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane who is in top form and has reached double figures in all competitions.

Also in the MLS are Njabulo Blom and his St Louis City FC coach Bradley Carnell as well as Katlego Ntsabeleng of Dallas FC and Olwethu Makhanya who has just joined Philadelphia Union.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? The Bafana Bafana star could be confirmed as a Toronto player anytime.