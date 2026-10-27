Mamelodi Sundowns doctor provides injury update on Teboho Mokoena - 'We are working hard to make sure that he comes back early'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Masandawana has received a significant boost in the Bafana Bafana star fitness progress, with the club’s medical department outlining a positive timeline for his return. The influential midfielder has been a major miss for the Brazilians during a difficult period that saw them crash out of the CAF Champions League.

Advertisement

Injury timeline confirmed for Mokoena

Mamelodi Sundowns team doctor Carl Tabane has provided much-needed clarity on Teboho Mokoena’s recovery process following a frustrating spell on the sidelines for the South African international. The midfield powerhouse has been nursing a persistent knee issue that forced him to miss the club’s recent continental assignments.

The medical assessment suggests that Mokoena’s absence will not be long-term, providing a sense of relief for the technical team and the supporters. The player originally sustained the injury while representing Bafana Bafana, which led to him missing international fixtures against Eritrea and Egypt.

“He had a second knock on the very same body part that he got injured [before]. So, we are hoping that in the next week or two we should have him back, but obviously we are working hard to make sure that he comes back early,” Dr Tabane told the club's media team.

Managing the midfielder's workload

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has previously acknowledged that the player was not at one hundred percent during his recent outings.

Advertisement Advertisement

The coaching staff must now balance the urgent need for Mokoena’s quality with the necessity of long-term physical preservation. The midfielder's ability to dictate the tempo of matches and contribute defensively has been sorely missed as the Brazilians navigate a congested fixture list. Cardoso has often spoken about the depth of his squad, but replacing a player of Mokoena's stature remains a difficult task for the Chloorkop-based giants.

Related Topics

Huge boost for Bafana Bafana

The news of Mokoena's impending return will be music to the ears of Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane. The national team is preparing for a crucial set of back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, scheduled for mid-November. Having a fit and firing Mokoena is vital for the national side’s ambitions, as he remains one of the first names on the team sheet when available for selection.

If the one-to-two-week recovery window holds true, Mokoena should be back in full training well before the international break commences. This allows him time to build up match fitness and potentially feature in domestic action before joining up with the national squad.

Advertisement

Sundowns navigating an injury crisis

While the update on Mokoena is positive, he is not the only high-profile star currently inhabiting the treatment room at Chloorkop. The Brazilians have been dealing with a significant injury list that has stretched the resources of the squad.

In addition to the established veterans, newer arrivals and rotation players like Keanu Cupido and Kegan Johannes have also faced spells on the sidelines. Despite these setbacks, the Sundowns hierarchy maintains faith in the strength of their squad to remain competitive across all fronts.