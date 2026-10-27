Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
Assisted by

Mamelodi Sundowns doctor provides injury update on Teboho Mokoena - 'We are working hard to make sure that he comes back early'

Follow GOAL on Google

Masandawana has received a significant boost in the Bafana Bafana star fitness progress, with the club’s medical department outlining a positive timeline for his return. The influential midfielder has been a major miss for the Brazilians during a difficult period that saw them crash out of the CAF Champions League.

Advertisement

Injury timeline confirmed for Mokoena

Mamelodi Sundowns team doctor Carl Tabane has provided much-needed clarity on Teboho Mokoena’s recovery process following a frustrating spell on the sidelines for the South African international. The midfield powerhouse has been nursing a persistent knee issue that forced him to miss the club’s recent continental assignments.

The medical assessment suggests that Mokoena’s absence will not be long-term, providing a sense of relief for the technical team and the supporters. The player originally sustained the injury while representing Bafana Bafana, which led to him missing international fixtures against Eritrea and Egypt.

“He had a second knock on the very same body part that he got injured [before]. So, we are hoping that in the next week or two we should have him back, but obviously we are working hard to make sure that he comes back early,” Dr Tabane told the club's media team.

Managing the midfielder's workload

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has previously acknowledged that the player was not at one hundred percent during his recent outings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The coaching staff must now balance the urgent need for Mokoena’s quality with the necessity of long-term physical preservation. The midfielder's ability to dictate the tempo of matches and contribute defensively has been sorely missed as the Brazilians navigate a congested fixture list. Cardoso has often spoken about the depth of his squad, but replacing a player of Mokoena's stature remains a difficult task for the Chloorkop-based giants.

Related Topics

Huge boost for Bafana Bafana

The news of Mokoena's impending return will be music to the ears of Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane. The national team is preparing for a crucial set of back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, scheduled for mid-November. Having a fit and firing Mokoena is vital for the national side’s ambitions, as he remains one of the first names on the team sheet when available for selection.

If the one-to-two-week recovery window holds true, Mokoena should be back in full training well before the international break commences. This allows him time to build up match fitness and potentially feature in domestic action before joining up with the national squad.

Advertisement

Sundowns navigating an injury crisis

While the update on Mokoena is positive, he is not the only high-profile star currently inhabiting the treatment room at Chloorkop. The Brazilians have been dealing with a significant injury list that has stretched the resources of the squad.

In addition to the established veterans, newer arrivals and rotation players like Keanu Cupido and Kegan Johannes have also faced spells on the sidelines. Despite these setbacks, the Sundowns hierarchy maintains faith in the strength of their squad to remain competitive across all fronts.

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)