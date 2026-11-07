Mamelodi Sundowns defender reveals injury doubts - 'Will I ever be the same?'

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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala has opened up about the psychological toll of his recent long-term injury absence, admitting he feared for his professional future. The hard-tackling centre-back endured a gruelling recovery process before finally making his return to the first-team fold under manager Miguel Cardoso.

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Overcoming the psychological hurdles of surgery

Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart Mothobi Mvala has provided a candid insight into the mental and physical challenges he faced during his extended period on the sidelines. The 32-year-old was absent for a significant portion of the campaign, missing the first 105 matches of Miguel Cardoso’s tenure before finally returning to the starting XI just over a week ago. Since his comeback, the experienced defender has completed two full 90-minute appearances, even donning the captain's armband as he looks to re-establish his rhythm in the heart of the Masandawana backline.

The journey back to the pitch was far from straightforward for Mvala, who admitted that the severity of the injury led to serious self-doubt regarding his ability to perform at the highest level again. Speaking on the difficulties of undergoing a major operation for the first time in his career, the defender revealed the internal monologue that haunted him during his rehabilitation process. "It was not an easy journey for me," Mvala confessed, as quoted by KickOff. "Being injured is really stressing. For me, it was my first time doing surgery and I was asking myself if will ever come back to the game. Will I ever be the same Mothobi Mvala?"

The physical pain of knee surgery was compounded by the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, with the defender entering the final months of his current deal at Chloorkop. However, Mvala’s recent performances suggest he is successfully navigating the transition back to competitive football. His presence provides a timely boost for Cardoso, who is preparing his squad for a demanding schedule across both domestic, continental and international competitions. The defender's ability to overcome these initial fears has been central to his successful reintegration into a side that rarely allows for a drop in intensity or concentration.

The vital role of a support network

While the recovery process was largely a solitary battle in the gym, Mvala was quick to credit those around him for helping him maintain his focus.

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In addition to emotional support, Mvala utilised modern resources to help visualize his comeback. He noted that the club's physiotherapy staff encouraged him to study the recovery journeys of other professional athletes who had successfully returned from similar knee complications. "But people around me, including my wife and my family, were there for me," Mvala stated. "Our physio encouraged me to watch a lot of documentaries about guys who had similar injuries, which gave me hope. It was worrying because it is not an easy injury and not something that I wish someone could go through."

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This holistic approach to recovery allowed the 32-year-old to manage the emotional highs and lows of being a spectator. While it is often difficult for competitive athletes to watch from the stands, Mvala found a way to draw motivation from his teammates' success. He noted that having a positive environment was essential for his resurgence, ensuring that he stayed mentally sharp even when he was physically unable to contribute on the field. This mental fortitude has been a trademark of his career, and it appears to have served him well during the longest layoff of his professional life.

Finding motivation in team success

Watching Sundowns continue their relentless pursuit of silverware provided Mvala with a unique perspective on his own career goals. Instead of succumbing to frustration, he used the club's trophy-winning exploits as a beacon of hope for his own return. The sight of his teammates lifting silverware served as a reminder of what he was fighting to get back to. He expressed that the collective joy of the squad fueled his individual desire to complete his rehabilitation and rejoin the group as they continue to compete for honors on multiple fronts, including the CAF Super Cup.

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"Watching the guys lifting the trophy gave me happiness and hope that I will be back to help the team," Mvala explained while discussing his mindset during the latter stages of his recovery. "For me to be where I am now is because of my teammates. I was very positive that I would be back." This sense of gratitude towards his colleagues highlights the strong bond within the Sundowns dressing room. The defender clearly feels that the support he received from the playing group was a decisive factor in his ability to return to the fold.

As Sundowns prepare for their highly anticipated CAF Super Cup clash against USM Alger, Mvala is now fully focused on the future rather than the injuries of the past. His return adds significant depth and leadership to the defensive unit at a crucial juncture of the season. Having successfully navigated the "stressful" journey of surgery and rehabilitation, the hardman is determined to prove that he remains the same influential figure he was before the injury. His story serves as a testament to the importance of mental resilience and a strong support system in the modern game, especially when faced with career-threatening setbacks.