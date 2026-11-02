Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso shares candid thoughts on PSL officiating - 'We try to avoid problems with the referees'

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Masandawana mentor has delivered a pointed critique of the current standard of officiating in the Betway Premiership. Despite seeing his side secure a dominant victory to reclaim their spot at the summit of the table, the Portuguese tactician remains concerned by recurring patterns in match-day decisions.

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Frustration despite victory

The narrative surrounding the weekend's action was dominated by controversial calls from the match officials. While Miguel Cardoso was satisfied with his team's clinical output on the pitch, he also appeared deeply unsettled by the decisions made by the referees. The Mamelodi Sundowns coach suggested that there is a visible imbalance in how crucial calls are being distributed across the league.

The Portuguese coach did not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room during his post-match duties. While he admitted to not watching the entirety of the Soweto derby, he was well aware of the flashpoints that defined the match. His comments reflected a growing sense of unease regarding the consistency of the men in the middle, particularly in matches involving the league's heavyweights where the stakes are at their highest during the title race.

'Everybody saw the incidents'

During a candid post-match press conference, Cardoso was asked to provide his perspective on the day's events and the general standard of refereeing. “Look, I have to confess that I didn’t see today’s [Saturday] match in the afternoon,” the head coach admitted, as per iDiski Times. Even without viewing the full ninety minutes of the earlier clash, the highlights and controversial incidents were enough to leave a lasting impression on the Sundowns mentor as he assessed the landscape.

Cardoso expressed his desire for the footballing public to remain vigilant about the nature of these errors, which he believes are far from accidental. “I just saw the incidents, and I think everybody saw the incidents, one night, one day again to remember for South Africa,” he remarked. The tactician felt that his side was denied clear opportunities through poor officiating, specifically citing penalty shouts that went ignored while other teams seemed to receive more favourable treatment in similar game situations.

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The manager continued by drawing a direct comparison between the treatment of his squad and the events occurring elsewhere in the division. “I just want people to see what happened today [Saturday] here as the penalties that we had that were not conceded, and what happened today [Saturday] because the mistakes they look that they always fall for the same side. It’s just a matter of bad luck for sure,” he stated, using a heavy dose of irony to highlight his dissatisfaction with the status quo.

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'We try to avoid problems'

With the title race heating up and every point becoming vital, Cardoso is eager to ensure his players do not become distracted by external factors they cannot influence.

The coach outlined his philosophy for handling the pressure of officiating, stressing that the team must focus entirely on their own output. “For us, we have to play every match concentrating on what we control, and what we control is our performance. We try to avoid problems with the referees. We try not to speak with the referees,” he explained. This strategy is designed to keep the squad grounded and focused on tactical execution rather than getting embroiled in on-field arguments.

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Concluding his assessment, Cardoso reiterated that the ultimate responsibility for success lies with the players' ability to perform under any circumstances. “We have to make our job, think about football, play best as we can, and that’s the attitude that this team has to have,” he concluded. As the Brazilians look toward their upcoming fixtures, the manager clearly expects his side to let their football do the talking, regardless of the officiating challenges they may face on the pitch.