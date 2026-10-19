Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso provides Teboho Mokoena injury update

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The Pretoria club are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of their star midfielder after he was forced off during their goalless CAF Champions League draw against Wiliete SC. The Bafana Bafana international lasted just 40 minutes before being replaced, casting a shadow over the Brazilians' continental campaign.

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Midfield star suffers injury recurrence

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has handed his side a significant injury scare following the club's recent outing in the CAF Champions League. The South African international was unable to complete the first half of the preliminary round tie against Angolan outfit Wiliete SC, leaving the pitch just five minutes before the interval. His early exit necessitated a tactical reshuffle, with Bathusi Aubaas introduced to fill the void in the middle of the park.

Speaking in the aftermath of the stalemate in Luanda, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his concerns regarding the nature of the setback. The Portuguese tactician noted that the issue appeared to be related to a previous problem Mokoena sustained while representing the South African national team. The recurrence of a ligament-related injury is particularly worrying for the Chloorkop-based side given the midfielder's importance to their tactical setup and leadership on the pitch.

"Obviously, the maturity of Teboho Mokoena is important to sustain the team. This team has also several young players," Cardoso said, according to the club's media.

"But yeah, Teboho, it's a little bit of a touch on that ligament that was hurt on the national team," he explained. The news will be a blow to both club and country as they monitor the situation closely ahead of a busy schedule.

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Sundowns await medical assessment results

The technical team is currently in a holding pattern as they wait for the medical department to provide a full diagnosis. Cardoso confirmed that the 29-year-old would undergo extensive examinations to determine the severity of the damage.

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"In the moment we don't know the extension of the injury, but he could not continue in the match," added the Portuguese tactician.

"So let's hope it's not a big thing and we can recover him for the next match. Tomorrow [Monday] he will be submitted to exams."

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These tests are expected to reveal whether the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines or if he can be fast-tracked back into the squad for upcoming domestic and continental commitments.

Mokoena has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the Betway Premiership and has been a cornerstone of the Sundowns' success in recent seasons. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and provide defensive stability makes him almost irreplaceable in the eyes of the coaching staff. Losing such a vital cog in the machine at this stage of the season could force Cardoso to rethink his strategies for the next few weeks or months.

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Pressure builds ahead of crucial second leg

The timing of the injury is far from ideal as Masandawana prepare for the return leg against Wiliete in Tshwane this Friday. After failing to secure an away goal or a victory in the first leg, the pressure is on the reigning South African champions to finish the job at home.

Sundowns will be leaning heavily on their squad depth to navigate this period if their star man is ruled out. Players like Bathusi Aubaas will need to step up and deliver the same level of control that Mokoena provides.

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Should Mokoena be sidelined for an extended period, it would also serve as a blow to Bafana Bafana’s upcoming plans. However, the immediate focus remains on the medical results and the tactical preparations for the second leg in Pretoria. The club's supporters will be keeping a close eye on any further updates as they hope for a positive outcome from the scheduled scans and a swift return for their midfield general.