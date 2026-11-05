Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hails Mothobi Mvala after injury return - ‘He never gives up’

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Masandawana head coach has heaped praise on the veteran defender following his successful return to the starting XI. The 32-year-old put in a commanding performance to help the Brazilians secure their place in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals.

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Cardoso impressed by Mvala

Miguel Cardoso noted that the player's recovery was far from straightforward, involving a series of physical hurdles and mental challenges. The coach recalled witnessing the initial injury during a CAF Champions League clash against Raja Casablanca, a moment that preceded his own arrival at the club. Despite the difficult circumstances, the Portuguese tactician believes Mothobi Mvala has now reached the standard required to compete at the very highest level again, specifically highlighting his ability to neutralise dangerous attackers like Junior Dion during the cup tie.

“I think today [Tuesday] Mothobi proved to everybody that he is in his level,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times. “I remember that I saw him getting injured. He got injured when he played away in Raja Casablanca for the Champions League. I was watching that match on the stands because after that match, I came in the club, as you remember. Since then, that was a hard, hard, process and as you remember, also he got a setback, a strong setback when we played Arrows away. And it was a long way for him.”

'Very strong player'

The Sundowns coach went on to reveal the nickname Mvala carries within the squad, which reflects his uncompromising approach to the game and his recovery process. Cardoso emphasised that the medical staff and the club's supportive environment played a role, but the primary driver was the player's own internal fortitude. The defender’s return comes at a vital time for the Chloorkop-based side as they look to maintain their dominance across multiple domestic and continental fronts this season.

“But do you know what is his name in the locker room? His name is ‘the dragon‘, and that comes also from exactly his mentality. He’s a very strong human being, very strong player, of course. And just due to the love that we in the club give to all our players, especially the ones that are injured or on injured processes, and due to the work, of course, that he did himself by giving a lot of effort to his recovery, and the work that was done by the medical department was able to bring him to the level where he is now,” the coach explained.

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Seizing the opportunity

In the competitive environment of the Sundowns squad, injuries to other key defenders such as Grant Kekana and Keegan Johannes opened a door for Mvala to reassert himself. Cardoso praised the defender’s patience, noting that at a club of Sundowns' stature, players must be prepared to wait for their opening and then perform immediately when called upon. The tactical discipline shown by the backline was a particular point of pride for the coaching staff after they had previously struggled against Golden Arrows' movement.

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“In football, moments appear like that when Grant [Kekana] got injured, when Keegan [Johannes] got injured, of course more opportunities came for Mothobi. Mothobi is a strong player. He never gives up. He was waiting his moment. He knows that in Sundowns it’s like that. There’s a moment that will appear. It can take one month, two months, three months, but it will appear,” the coach continued.

Defensive masterclass against Arrows

The performance against Arrows was particularly pleasing for Cardoso because of how Mvala handled specific tactical instructions.

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“And I think he is standing himself by the examples he gives and the match of today the performance of today. I think is very solid against a very strong striker that is very clever on the way he goes on the space, is very clever also inside the box very, very clever. Of course we studied those movements because we suffered recently with those movements from him, we studied very well. We gave all the tips for the players to absorb, and they did very well. I think both of them played very well, and I think he’s back. Let’s see, of course, what will happen in the future,” Cardoso concluded.