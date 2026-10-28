Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains why he gave Monnapule Saleng a chance - 'We don’t exclude anyone'

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The Masandawana head coach has opened up about his decision to reintegrate the 28-year-old into the first-team fold after a spell away from the squad. The winger made a surprise return to action during Tuesday’s Carling Knockout Cup victory, marking a significant step forward in his relationship with the technical team.

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A surprise return to the fold

Monnapule Saleng finally made his first appearance of the season for Mamelodi Sundowns, coming on as a late substitute during the club's 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants. The winger replaced Antonio van Wyk for the final minutes of the Carling Knockout Cup clash, helping his side secure a place in the quarterfinals thanks to a decisive strike from Siyanda Ndlovu.

The appearance was a major milestone for Saleng, who had been cast into the wilderness following disciplinary issues earlier in the campaign.





Cardoso explains the inclusion policy

"We don't allow ourselves to exclude a person, a human being out of the process. Obviously, we need to understand how to relate with everything that happens, but we don't exclude no one and I think that's the opportunity we gave to Saleng, for him to go over his faults and understand himself and show consistency and train systematically in a good level and be aware of the things that were important to change," Cardoso told the media.

The coach's words suggest that the winger has taken the necessary steps to reconcile with the management. By focusing on his fitness and tactical discipline during the sessions leading up to the Gallants fixture.

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Building trust through performance

Cardoso went on to explain that the decision to sub Saleng on in a tight game was a deliberate message of faith.

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"He made his effort and he will have his chances according to performances. That will be evaluated like all the other players. If he becomes consistent, he will have more chances. If he has more situations, he will have less chances. I think today, we wanted to show him that we trust him and give him the energy to enter on the match," the Sundowns boss added during his post-match assessment.

What comes next for Sundowns?

The Sundowns mentor concluded by highlighting the tactical risk he took, which he believes serves as a 'proof of trust' for the attacker. "Maybe in the moment it would have been easy for moment to put in one player to close the game. I still had the will to say 'go there'. It's a proof of trust and a little bit of energy also to feel that we are here for him when he needs," he noted to the press.

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With the Brazilians now safely through to the next round, the focus shifts to the quarterfinal draw, which is set to take place following the conclusion of the remaining last-16 fixtures. For Saleng, the challenge now lies in maintaining his current level of professionalism to ensure he remains a regular part of Cardoso's plans for the remainder of the domestic and continental campaign.