Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso assesses Antonio van Wyk's progress - 'That process is not complete'

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Masandawana's head coach has delivered a balanced assessment of the 24-year-old following the winger’s explosive introduction to life at Chloorkop. Despite the attacker's immediate impact on the scoreline, the Portuguese tactician insists there is still room for improvement in his overall game.

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Work in progress

Since his return to South African football, Antonio van Wyk has quickly established himself as a key creative force in the Brazilians' star-studded attack.

However, Miguel Cardoso is looking for more than just final-third production from his new recruit.

“We are happy with Antonio, we are pretty happy. I think that, obviously, he’s a player that also has been challenging himself,” Cardoso explained during his recent media briefing. The coach is clearly focused on turning the talented individual into a complete modern winger capable of contributing in every phase of play throughout the ninety minutes.

'Process is not complete'

Cardoso went on to detail the specific areas where the coaching staff is pushing Van Wyk to evolve.

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“We have been challenging him to become stronger defensively, more reactive, more capable to counter-press, more capable to then understand the defensive moment of the game. He has been strong, together with Siyanda [Ndlovu], especially those two, understanding that moment. I think that process is not complete, at all.”

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This honest assessment suggests that while the player has passed the initial test of quality, the technical staff believes he is only scratching the surface of his true potential.

Impressive statistics and tactical versatility

Cardoso is particularly pleased with how the winger offers different solutions on the pitch.

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His ability to operate in various roles across the front line has given the technical team greater flexibility when rotating the squad during a congested fixture period across domestic and continental competitions.

“Probably it will take some time more, but he has become much more versatile and much more useful and we are pretty happy with that process that we are doing together,” Cardoso concluded. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on whether Van Wyk can bridge the gap and become the complete tactical package his coach demands.