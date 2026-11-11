Mamelodi Sundowns blow as Brayan Leon undergoes surgery: 'It is a long-term injury'

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The Chloorkop club have been rocked by the news that striker Brayan Leon is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following a serious injury. The Colombian forward was forced off during the Brazilians' recent continental showdown, leaving head coach Miguel Cardoso without a critical component of his attack.

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Major setback for Colombian forward

Mamelodi Sundowns are coming to terms with a significant personnel blow following reports that Brayan Leon has been ruled out for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old Colombian striker, who has become a key figure in the Brazilians' attacking setup, sustained a serious injury during the club's high-stakes CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger. The match, held at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, proved to be a double disaster for the Tshwane giants, as they not only lost the trophy but also one of their most potent offensive weapons.

Leon’s evening was cut short very early in the proceedings on Sunday. After going down in discomfort during the opening exchanges of the encounter, it became immediately clear that the forward would be unable to continue his participation in the final. He was eventually withdrawn in the 17th minute, with Iqraam Rayners introduced as his replacement. The early substitution disrupted the team's tactical rhythm, especially considering that the squad was already dealing with the pre-match loss of Nuno Santos, who was ruled out just before kick-off.

The severity of the situation has now been clarified following medical assessments in the days since the final. Initial hopes that the issue might be a minor knock have been extinguished by the news that the player required immediate surgical intervention to address the damage.

Sidelined for the remainder of the year

Details regarding the exact nature of the surgery have remained confidential, but insiders suggest the recovery process will be a lengthy one. The injury is considered severe enough to keep the striker away from competitive action until 2027. This timeline suggests that Leon will miss a significant chunk of the season, including crucial cup fixtures.

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“He is going to be out for quite some time. He underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the year. It is a long-term injury,” a source informed Soccer Laduma. The confirmation of the surgical procedure highlights the gravity of the physical setback, marking a frustrating end to the calendar year for the player who had arrived with high expectations of leading the line for the reigning African champions. His absence will undoubtedly be felt in the final third, where his physicality and movement provided a unique dimension to the Sundowns attack.

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Leon now faces a gruelling rehabilitation program. The medical staff at Chloorkop will be monitoring his progress closely, but the consensus remains that no risks will be taken with his return, given the long-term nature of the diagnosis. The club’s supporters will now have to wait until next year to see their star forward back in the yellow and blue kit.

Pressure mounts on Miguel Cardoso

The loss of Brayan Leon places additional pressure on head coach Miguel Cardoso. The Portuguese tactician is already navigating a difficult period following the 3-1 defeat to USM Alger, a result that prevented the Brazilians from adding another continental crown to the 2025/26 CAF Champions League trophy they secured last season, a title they cannot defend after their shock exit in the 2026/27 qualifying rounds.

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With Leon out, the responsibility for goals will fall heavily on the shoulders of Iqraam Rayners and the rest of the attacking contingent. Cardoso will need to decide whether to stick with a similar tactical profile or adapt his system to suit the players currently available.

Mamelodi Sundowns have yet to release a formal medical update regarding Leon’s status which will only heighten the concern among the supporters, though the reports of surgery have made the reality of the situation clear. As Sundowns look to bounce back from their Super Cup disappointment, they must now do so while missing a vital piece of their tactical puzzle. Every game now becomes a test of Cardoso's ability to innovate under pressure.