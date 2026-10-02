Mamelodi Sundowns believe they ‘got it right’ by parting ways with Rhulani Mokwena - 'He had lessons that he...'

Mamelodi Sundowns have never been a club to settle for second best, and their relentless pursuit of the CAF Champions League trophy ultimately led to the departure of Rhulani Mokwena in 2024.

Reflecting on the timeline of events, the Sundowns chairman noted that the lessons Mokwena garnered during his tenure at Chloorkop have served him well in his subsequent roles across Africa.

The club believes that the parting of ways was mutually beneficial in the long run, allowing the coach to grow while the team pursued a different tactical path to achieve their ultimate goal.

Speaking in a candid conversation with Robert Marawa, Motsepe elaborated on the logic behind the exit.

"It was [the right decision to let go of Rhulani at the time]. I think in hindsight, when coach Rhulani went to Wydad, he had lessons that he had learned at Sundowns that he takes there," said Motsepe.

Mokwena’s journey following his Sundowns exit has seen him take his tactical expertise to some of the biggest clubs in North Africa, a move that Motsepe views with a sense of pride despite their professional separation.

The Sundowns chairman tracked the coach's movement through the continent's elite leagues with interest, noting how each stop adds to his pedigree.

"When he goes to MC Alger, he had lessons he learned from [Orlando] Pirates, Sundowns and Wydad, and he took them there. I’m sure he’s going to be successful there. He seems to have gotten off to a good start, and congratulations to him," Motsepe added.

He concluded his thoughts by wishing all South African mentors well, provided they do not stand in the way of Sundowns' own ambitions.

"And again, we say, we want them to be successful as South African coaches, just not against Sundowns in the Champions League," the chairman remarked.







