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Thabang Matuludi Mamelodi Sundowns
Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns announce blockbuster addition - 'The defender is ready for the next step with Bafana Ba Style'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Matuludi
Polokwane City
Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
K. Mudau
South Africa

The Brazilians have finally got their man after months of speculation, and denials from Polokwane City that the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana right back was on his way to Chloorkop. Rumours reached fever pitch this week after Thabang Matuludi was spotted at a Gauteng airport on his way to complete his medical.

Mamelodi Sundowns have closed the deal for Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi, announcing his acquisition on social media on Friday.

The former Polokwane City defender is understood to have signed a three-year contract, with Sundowns holding an option to extend it by a further two years.

With Khuliso Mudau sidelined by a long-term injury, Masandawana have been forced to bolster their options at right-back.

Matuludi’s consistency for Polokwane City, coupled with his Bafana Bafana experience, has made him an appealing addition as the Brazilians looked to add further quality and depth to their squad after finalising a deal for former Orlando Pirates right back Deano van Rooyen over the weekend.



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