Mamelodi Sundowns swoop for Kaizer Chiefs reject - reports

Multiple media reports have claimed Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Thabo Cele following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs on Monday.

The indications are that Cele has already put pen to paper with the reigning African champions after negotiations were quickly concluded and the medical was completed. The Pretoria club is expected to announce the deal soon, possibly before the end of the week.





This move represents a significant turnaround for the 29-year-old, who saw his career stall at Naturena under the new technical regime with new coach Fernando Da Cruz informing the midfielder he was not part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Cele has now landed on his feet at Chloorkop, where he will hope to revive his career alongside his former national Under-23 teammate Teboho Mokoena.

The midfielder brings extensive experience from his overseas stints, which included several seasons at Portugal’s Real SC and Cova da Piedade, as well as with Radomiak Radom in Poland and Russian outfit Fakel Voronezh.

He was a key member of the Chiefs team who ended the club's trophy drought after winning the 2025 Nedbank Cup. At Sundowns, he will very likely be adding to his personal trophy haul.