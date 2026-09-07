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Deano van Rooyen Mamelodi Sundowns
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso gives his verdict on new signing Deano van Rooyen – ‘Let’s see what he can give us’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
D. van Rooyen
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
M. Cardoso
Z. Mdunyelwa
K. Mudau
T. Morena
Stellenbosch FC
CAF Champions League

The Brazilians tactician has broken his silence following the shock acquisition of the 29-year-old right-back. The former Orlando Pirates defender was officially unveiled on Sunday as the club looks to navigate a growing injury crisis in their defensive department.

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A move prompted by crisis

    Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed the arrival of Deano van Rooyen following the club's 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium.

    The right-back joined the Brazilians in a move that caught many by surprise, especially as it followed his departure from rivals Orlando Pirates by mutual consent earlier this week.

    Cardoso admitted that he was aware of the front office's efforts to secure the defender’s signature.

    "I knew that there were movements in trying to go for him [Deano Van Rooyen], because there was an immediate crisis after Zuko [Mdunyelwa] had to come off in the previous match, but today he was on the bench," the Portuguese tactician explained, per KickOff.


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  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Right-back crisis

    The decision to sign Van Rooyen was heavily influenced by a mounting injury list that has left Sundowns short of options on the right side of the defence.

    First-choice full-back Khuliso Mudau is currently facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a long-term Achilles tendon injury, while Zuko Mdunyelwa has also been struggling with fitness issues.

    "I didn’t know the extent of that injury - and I will repeat - I trust my players, and I hope that Mudau will come back and maybe surprise us to recover quicker," Cardoso stated.

    He further noted the versatility within his ranks by adding, "We have Thapelo Morena, we have Zuko, and now we have brought Deano.”


  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    What Van Rooyen brings to Chloorkop

    Van Rooyen arrives in Pretoria with a wealth of experience, earned during an eight-year stint at Stellenbosch FC and his time with Orlando Pirates.

    "He capably captained the Winelands club for two seasons. He made a club-record 161 appearances."

    "His milestones include winning the 2019 National First Division and lifting the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup."

    Cardoso is eager to see how the experienced defender integrates into the Sundowns tactical system in the coming weeks.

    "Obviously, he’s coming to help; he’s an experienced player, and let’s see what he can give us," the head coach remarked.


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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Embrace

    The immediate goal for the coaching staff is to ensure Van Rooyen adapts to the club’s specific style of play and culture.

    With Sundowns competing on multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League and domestic cup competitions, having a deep squad is essential for Cardoso's ambitions.

    "Let’s hope that he will embrace us, and we also embrace him and will try to do everything to make sure that he makes us better, like all the other players that are here," Cardoso concluded.


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