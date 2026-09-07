Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso gives his verdict on new signing Deano van Rooyen – ‘Let’s see what he can give us’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed the arrival of Deano van Rooyen following the club's 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The right-back joined the Brazilians in a move that caught many by surprise, especially as it followed his departure from rivals Orlando Pirates by mutual consent earlier this week.

Cardoso admitted that he was aware of the front office's efforts to secure the defender’s signature.

"I knew that there were movements in trying to go for him [Deano Van Rooyen], because there was an immediate crisis after Zuko [Mdunyelwa] had to come off in the previous match, but today he was on the bench," the Portuguese tactician explained, per KickOff.



