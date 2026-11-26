How to watch Brest vs Paris FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 27 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

Brest host Paris FC at the Stade Francis Le Ble in a Ligue 1 meeting between two sides in good recent form.

Julien Lachuer's team come into the game after winning three of their last five league matches. The latest was a 1-0 victory away at Strasbourg on November 21, which extended a run of three straight wins without conceding.

Brest sit sixth in the table and have looked organised at the back. Lyon and Lorient were both beaten 2-0 earlier this month.

Paris FC arrive in even stronger shape. Liam Rosenior's side are second in Ligue 1 after a 4-0 home win over Angers on November 22.

That result followed away and home wins against Auxerre and Monaco, so the visitors have won three in a row. They have also scored freely, including a 4-3 success over Rennes in October.

Paris FC beat Brest 4-0 when the sides last met in May, which adds some edge for the hosts. Below is everything you need on how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Brest vs Paris FC is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads