Roy Keane criticised Manchester United legend Eberechi Eze before England's 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League, calling on the Arsenal star to shed his "really sloppy" play off the ball.

Eze kept his place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad after the World Cup this summer, despite being limited to substitute outings at the start of Arsenal's Premier League campaign.

The 28-year-old began on the bench in England's opener against Spain. He then came on as a substitute against the Czech Republic in the first match and against Croatia.

Eze was desperate to start for his country for the first time since that thrilling third-place play-off win over France at the World Cup. Tuchel handed him a start on the left wing for England's fourth and final match of this international break this evening.

Harry Kane stole the show that night against the Czech Republic, scoring twice after an own goal from Vladimir Soval, as he reached his record of 125 international caps with the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium.

Eze flashed some promising moments across the 90 minutes but faded as the game wore on. He may head back to Arsenal feeling he could have done more to impress.

Keane admitted before the match that he was "disappointed" by Eze's cameo in England's previous outing, a crushing 7-0 win over Croatia.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder tore into Eze's work off the ball and told him to deliver his best when the chance arrives.

Keane told English newspaper "Metro": "I was disappointed in him the other night (against Croatia) when he came on."

He continued: "England are clearly attacking and performing really well, so when you get the chances you have to take them."



