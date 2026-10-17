Kaizer Chiefs youngsters ready for 'aggressive and competitive' Red Arrows - 'We won’t underestimate them'

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Amakhosi are preparing for a pivotal moment in their continental journey as they face Zambian side Red Arrows in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Glamour Boys rising stars have expressed their readiness for the physical challenge that awaits them in Ndola.

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Amakhosi stars embrace the Zambian heat

Kaizer Chiefs are back on the continental stage this weekend as they travel to Zambia for a crucial CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round, first-leg encounter. The Soweto giants arrived in Ndola on Thursday with a 23-man squad, determined to secure a positive result at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The squad held their final training session on Friday afternoon, strategically timed to match the 15:00 CAT kick-off and help the players adjust to the intense Zambian heat. Mfundo Vilakazi, one of the most exciting prospects in South African football, is returning to a ground where he has already tasted success. The youngster was part of the side that secured a narrow 1-0 win over Zesco United in last season’s group stages.

“Training was good. It’s very hot here, but we’ll manage. I think we are ready…” Vilakazi stated during the pre-match preparations.

“Last time we played here, we won, so I think we must do the same again. I’m really happy about [the national call-up], but for now, I am totally focused on my club and what we need to do. We saw some of them [Red Arrows players] in our video session. They are a good team, and we won’t underestimate them,” he told FARPost.

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Nkgwesa prepares for physical continental test

While Vilakazi brings previous experience of the venue, teenage left-back Kabelo Nkgwesa is preparing for his first taste of competitive African club football. The 19-year-old has been integrated into the first-team setup and is relishing the opportunity to test himself against international opposition. Nkgwesa is under no illusions about the step up in quality and physicality that the Confederation Cup demands.

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“I am very excited for this wonderful opportunity, yet I know the objective of the team coming here,” Nkgwesa explained.

“What I know is that African football is very aggressive and very competitive, so I am ready mentally for whatever is going to happen. My teammates have also been sharing their experiences with me about getting into the right frame of mind. We are here to execute our own game plan, which we believe will be a winning strategy,” he said.

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The transition from domestic league football to the continental stage often requires a shift in tactical discipline. Red Arrows are known for their robust approach and home-ground advantage, which makes the first leg in Ndola a significant hurdle for the South African side. Nkgwesa’s inclusion highlights Da Cruz’s willingness to trust youth, provided they can handle the "aggressive" nature he expects from the opposition.

Chasing a spot in the group stages

The stakes could not be higher for Kaizer Chiefs as they aim to return to the group stages of a CAF competition. Securing a victory or a vital away goal in Zambia would put them in a commanding position ahead of the return leg. Following their recent 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership, the team is looking for a morale-boosting performance.

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Victory over two legs is the primary goal for the Amakhosi faithful, who are desperate to see their team succeed on the continent once again.

The return leg is already scheduled for Friday, October 23, and will be hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Moving the home game to Durban is expected to attract a massive crowd, providing the team with a second-leg boost if they can keep the tie alive in Zambia. The players are fully aware that the work done in Ndola will define their season's trajectory in African competition.

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Ultimately, the blend of youthful energy from players like Vilakazi and Nkgwesa, combined with the tactical oversight of Da Cruz, represents the club’s new direction. They are building a squad capable of handling the rigours of travel, heat, and aggressive opposition. As they step onto the pitch at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, the focus remains entirely on execution and discipline.