The Kaizer Chiefs trio who would be threatened by Zungu signing

There has been speculation of late that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Zungu fuelled talk that he could turn out in the black and gold with an Instagram post this week picturing himself alongside Amakhosi manager Stuart Baxter (while the pair were doing national team duty in the past), together with with a 'peace' emoji - an icon strongly associated with Chiefs.

There's been nothing yet from the Glamour Boys to suggest they'll make a move, although it is only at the end of the season that Zungu’s contract in France expires. It's also questionable as to whether Chiefs need a player in the mould of Zungu, although what his possible arrival does do, is put the spotlight on a couple of Amakhosi players whose futures may not be entirely secure.

The obvious one is Lebogang Manyama, a player who offers a lot of what the 29-year-old Zungu does - the ability to beat players, and to both score and assist with goals from an advanced central midfield position.

Neither are blessed with out-and-out pace and so are better suited centrally than on the wing. But since his arrival at Chiefs, Manyama has only showed brief glimpses of his quality and has not yet produced the kind of output that was hoped for.

Another player is Bernard Parker, who these days can operate deeper in midfield, but is still primarily seen as a link-up player in the number 10 vicinity.

Parker’s enjoyed a resurgence of form lately but longer term, he has not been effective in front of goal over the last few seasons, and is probably starting to near the end of his career. Zungu’s arrival, should it happen, could be bad news for Parker.

It would almost certainly be bad news for the sprightly young Nkosingiphile Ncgobo, who after a fantastic breakthrough campaign last term under Gavin Hunt, has seemingly not yet gained the full trust of Baxter and has been used sparingly.

Ncgobo, who thrives in a central attacking role, just behind the forwards, showed in the weeks leading up to Christmas what he can do when finally given a run, having put in some sparkling performances.

The thing is, Chiefs are actually spoilt for choice in the attacking midfield/ second striker/ number 10 position, as Khama Billiat and even the likes of Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic can play there.

Not to mention Keagan Dolly – he has been used mainly on the right-wing, but such is his influence, it might make the most sense for him to occupy the number 10 position.

It’s probably out wide where Amakhosi could use some beefing up – in terms of pace and skill, it’s only really Kgaogelo Sekgota and possibly Happy Mashiane and Dumisani Zuma who fall into that category.



But Sekgota has not yet settled, and he’s also had injuries. Mashiane has also struggled for game-time and Zuma’s position at the club remains shaky after disciplinary issues.

All in all, despite Zungu’s obvious assets, he’s probably not a player Chiefs should be looking at and he certainly won’t come cheap in terms of salary.