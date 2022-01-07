Bongani Zungu: Bafana Bafana and Amiens star drops Kaizer Chiefs transfer hint

Bafana Bafana and Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu has dropped a hint that he could be heading to Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

The 29-year-old player, whose contract with French Ligue 2 outfit Amiens will expire at the end of this season, has revealed the Chiefs link in his official Instagram page after he posted a love and peace sign which is associated with the Soweto-giants.

Zungu put a photo of him and current Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter on his Instagram story which has fueled further speculations that he could be heading to the PSL giants with the experienced player free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

Zungu has constantly been linked with Chiefs for the last two transfer windows, with reports suggesting that the Soweto-giants are also interested in his services.

On January 2, Zungu started and played for the entire 90 minutes for Amiens as they emerged 4-3 winners against ESA Linas-Montlheryin the French Cup fixture at Stade d'Honneur Paul Desgouillons.

The Duduza-born player is one of South African's top central midfielders having played for Dynamos, University of Pretoria and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, before moving to Europe where he has turned out for the Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, Scottish giants Rangers and Amiens.

On the international scene, Zungu made his debut for South Africa in a 2-0 win against Burkina Faso on 17 August 2013. He scored his first international goal against Swaziland on November 15, 2013, with South Africa winning 3-0.

He has so far managed 30 appearances for Bafana Bafana and scored five goals to his credit.