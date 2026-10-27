Kaizer Chiefs slayer gets new car in honour of CAF Confederation Cup progress

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Red Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe has been presented with a new vehicle following his side's monumental victory over South African giants Kaizer Chiefs. The Zambian tactical mastermind guided his team to a historic qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages at the expense of the Soweto giants.

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Rewarding a historic continental achievement

In a move that underscores the contrasting worlds of South African and Zambian club football, Red Arrows FC have presented head coach Chisi Mbewe with a new staff vehicle. The reward follows the club’s stunning success in knocking Kaizer Chiefs out of the CAF Confederation Cup last Friday. For the Zambian side, qualifying for the group stages represents a landmark moment in their history, and the club's hierarchy felt the achievement warranted a tangible token of appreciation for their leader on the touchline.

The gift, a Toyota Mark X, was presented to Mbewe as he prepares to lead his side into the next phase of the competition. While a personal staff vehicle is considered a standard resource at a club of Chiefs' massive stature, the gesture highlights the significant progress being made by the Airmen. The 1-0 first-leg win in Ndola provided the platform for their success, and despite a 1-0 defeat in Durban, Red Arrows held their nerve to win the subsequent penalty shootout at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The result sent shockwaves through South African football, leaving Amakhosi fans to reflect on a painful exit from continental competition. For Red Arrows, however, the victory signalled their arrival on the big stage.

Official ceremony at Air Force headquarters

The presentation of the vehicle was not merely a casual hand-over but a formal military event held at the highest levels of the organization. The Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, presided over the ceremony on Monday. The event served to celebrate the historic nature of the club's qualification, marking the first time the Airmen will compete in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup. The timing of the vehicle allocation was deliberately aligned with this specific sporting success.

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A statement issued by the club, as reported by FarPost, detailed the reasoning behind the move. The club noted: “The Zambia Air Force [ZAF] Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, has fulfilled his commitment to facilitate the effective execution of Red Arrows Football Club head coach Warrant Officer Class Two, Chisi Mudala Mbewe’s official duties by allocating and handing him a staff vehicle from the Zambia Air Force fleet.” This formal recognition highlights the deep ties between the military and the football club.

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The official communication continued to explain the logistics of the presentation: “The Air Force vehicle, registration number ZAF-******, was handed over today, Monday, 26 October 2026, following Red Arrows’ historic qualification for the Confederation of African Football [CAF] Confederation Cup group stage.”

Commitment to coaching excellence and resources

During the handover at the Zambia Air Force Headquarters, Lt Gen Nyoni spoke about the importance of supporting technical staff with the necessary tools for success. He clarified that providing such a vehicle was part of a broader strategy to ensure the team remains competitive on the continent. The Commander noted that the provision of a staff vehicle is an established tradition for those holding such a high-profile leadership position within the organization's footballing arm.

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The statement added: “Speaking during the handover ceremony at Zambia Air Force Headquarters, Lt Gen Nyoni said the staff vehicle allocation was in line with established Air Force tradition, under which the Red Arrows Head Coach is entitled to an official vehicle to support the effective performance of his duties. He explained that the decision followed a request by the Red Arrows Football Club president for a vehicle to assist the coach in carrying out his responsibilities, assuring the Club that one would be provided when available.”

The Commander concluded the ceremony by linking the timing to the club's recent triumph over one of Africa's most famous teams. He said: “The Commander said the team’s qualification for the continental competition coincided with the fulfilment of that commitment, providing an opportunity to formally present the vehicle to W0II Mbewe.” As Red Arrows look forward to their group stage matches, Mbewe now has the added motivation and logistical support to continue his impressive work, while Chiefs are left to focus on their domestic duties in the Betway Premiership and domestic cup competitions.