Kaizer Chiefs midfielder vows 'we will die on that pitch' to ensure CAF Confederation Cup progress against Red Arrows

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Sibongiseni Mthethwa has delivered a defiant rallying cry as the Soweto club prepares for a high-stakes continental showdown against Zambia’s Red Arrows. The midfielder insists the Amakhosi squad is prepared for ultimate sacrifice to ensure they overturn a deficit and secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

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Amakhosi prepare for ultimate sacrifice against Red Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves at a critical crossroads in their continental journey as they prepare to host Red Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday. Midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa has underlined the gravity of the situation, suggesting that the squad is willing to leave everything on the turf to ensure progression. The Soweto giants currently trail in the second preliminary round tie following a disappointing first-leg performance in Zambia, leaving them with no room for error in front of their home supporters.

The stakes could not be higher for the Naturena-based outfit, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. A narrow 1-0 defeat in Ndola last Saturday has left the Glamour Boys needing a multi-goal victory to guarantee their survival in the competition. Mthethwa, who has become a focal point of the team's midfield grit, believes the return leg offers the perfect platform for redemption. He has called for a maximum physical effort to counteract the athletic threats posed by their Zambian opponents, who proved difficult to break down during the initial encounter.

“We’ve seen how they play, so now the challenge is to outrun them,” Mthethwa said in a pre-match address to TimesLIVE.

“We must also win every ball and make sure we don’t concede. We will die on that pitch if that is what we should do to win. We went to Zambia to win, but sometimes things don’t pan out the way we want. However, now we have a second chance to change our fate. It’s all in our hands, and it’s up to us to decide our fate.”

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Pressure mounts on Chiefs amid winless run

The urgency of Mthethwa’s comments reflects a broader period of frustration for Chiefs, who are currently navigating a difficult four-game winless streak. This run includes three draws and a solitary defeat across all competitions, a statistic that has heightened the scrutiny on the technical team and the players alike.

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Reaching the group stages is viewed as a non-negotiable objective for the club, both for financial stability and to restore their reputation as a powerhouse in African football. Mthethwa has been vocal about the collective responsibility required to turn their fortunes around, noting that individual brilliance will not be enough to overcome a disciplined Red Arrows side.

“We need to stand together as a team, and our fans must also rally behind us. We know the importance of winning this second leg because all we want is to make it to the group stages,” Mthethwa continued.

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“Our main aim is to eventually win this Confederation Cup, so we need to pull up our socks and make sure we win the second leg. We know that good things don’t come easy, so we must sweat for this, and we are willing to do everything we can to win.”

Heavy schedule awaits after continental test

The fixture against Red Arrows serves as the opening act of a gruelling period for the Amakhosi. Immediately following the conclusion of their CAF Confederation Cup duties, the focus will shift rapidly back to domestic cup competitions. On Tuesday, Chiefs are scheduled to host TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in the first round of the Carling Knockout.

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Beyond the cup clashes, the looming presence of the Soweto derby adds an extra layer of intensity to the current atmosphere at Naturena. A meeting with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates is scheduled to take place just days after the TS Galaxy match, creating a high-pressure environment where every result is magnified. Mthethwa and his teammates are aware that building momentum against Red Arrows is vital if they are to approach the derby with the necessary confidence to compete against their high-flying neighbours.

The club has used its social media platforms to urge supporters to fill the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening, hoping that their fans can help push them over the finish line. For Mthethwa, the equation remains simple: work harder than the opposition and capitalise on the home advantage. Success in this second leg would not only secure continental football for the months ahead but would also provide a much-needed morale boost for a team that is desperate to satisfy a restless fan base.