Kaizer Chiefs legend Nomvethe exonerates Ntseki, blames players - 'The coach can shout but players should do their own thing'

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Siyabonga Nomvethe has blamed Amakhosi players for the team's woes while letting coach Molefi Ntseki off the hook.

Ntseki replaced Zwane as Chiefs head coach

But Amakhosi continue to struggle under him

A club legend says Ntseki is not the problem

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have continued with their struggles in the Premier Soccer League and already have 13 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Problems at Naturena have been ongoing since 2015 when they won the PSL title and since then, they have never claimed any piece of silverware.

Nomvethe feels Chiefs are still far from catching up with Sundowns who have been dominating the domestic football landscape.

WHAT WAS SAID: “There is a big gap and now I think now they have signed every player that they could,” said Nomvethe as per iDiski Times.

“They have everything now and I think the players have to lift their socks up. We all know the blame falls on the coach for failing to win, but the players have an impact on the results because everyone looks at them since they are the ones who are playing.

“The coach can do so much by giving instructions on how they should play, but the players, even if the instructions of the coach are defeating them, do their own thing that can help the team.

“The coach can shout at you once when you are dribbling and cutting inside but if you are cutting inside and there is an end product, the coach won’t ask you why you cut inside – that will make him happy [because you scored].

“The players have to step up at some point because everything has been done – the club bought good players and it is them who have to deliver because the person that is under pressure is the coach.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi fans might not buy into Nomvethe's remarks that the problems at Naturena lie with the players.

They expect results and target the coach to help them register positive results.

Ntseki himself appears to have admitted that Chiefs once again made transfer blunders and that leaves everything on his doorstep.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? When Chiefs return from the current Fifa international break, expectations are still high on them.

Having already missed out on the MTN8, the Soweto giants will be back to try and atone for that in the Carling Knockout.

They host AmaZulu on October 21 in a Round of 16 match.