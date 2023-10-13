Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns alert as Carling Knockout dates, venues and kick-off times confirmed

More details about the returning tournament have been announced and teams know what to expect.

The Carling Knockout draw was conducted during the week

But there were still outstanding issues of the tournament

Everything has now been finalised

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier Soccer League has released further details about the Carling Knockout.

Also, TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns will set the ball rolling in this tournament with the opening match slated for October 18 at Mbombela Stadium.

Orlando Pirates host Cape Town Spurs on October 20 at Orlando Stadium.

On October 21, Kaizer Chiefs welcome AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Carling Knockout becomes the fourth domestic tournament of the season after the Premier Soccer League, MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

But for a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, they also have the Caf Champions League and African Football League to worry about.

SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United also have added responsibilities by participating in the Caf Confederation Cup.

WHAT NEXT? After the current Fifa international break, PSL teams get straight into the Carling Knockout next week.

They will then get back to league duties towards the end of October in what is a busy month.

It is a period that will test some teams' resilience as the season gets tougher.