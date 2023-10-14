Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has identified an area he feels they have been found wanting this season.

Chiefs signed nine players for the 2023/24 season

But there is little improvement in performance

Ntseki points out where they could be the weakest

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi have endured a slow start to the Premier Soccer League season and already have 11 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

It is a campaign they have also missed out on the MTN8 and extended their eight-year trophy drought.

After signing nine players for the 2023/24 season, including attackers Ranga Chivaviro, Jasond Gonzalez and Pule Mmodi, Chiefs are still facing problems upfront.

The new acquisitions have struggled to combine with other forwards they found at the club like Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile Basomboli.

WHAT WAS SAID: “If you look at it, I think we’ve had too many new players come in,” Ntseki said as per FARPost.

“Like I always say, team preparation is a process and a process that comes with pressure from within, especially when you look at those individual players.

“When you come from another team, coming to Kaizer Chiefs, the pressure is different. The demands are different. We’ve done very well as a club to get the players on the same page.

“I’m just worried about us not scoring, but in terms of the tactical cohesion, that is coming right with the club. I think we’ll turn the corner and start enjoying working at Kaizer Chiefs by winning games.

“Scoring as a striker is important because it gives you confidence. It makes you feel good about yourself. It also wins games for the club, but I think goal-scoring is not only for the strikers. It’s for the whole team.

“We can score goals from set plays. We can score goals from open play with the midfielder or with a striker. The most important thing is to work on their confidence and understanding of where goals come from and how to finish the chances we’re creating.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki's remarks that they are struggling upfront could be an indirect admission that they made transfer blunders again.

Amakhosi have been making mistakes in the transfer market in recent seasons, buying players who have little impact at the club.

That Chivaviro and Gonzalez have not delivered goals as expected could paint them as material not fit to play for a club of Chiefs' calibre.

Even in midfield and in defence where they also beefed up, the Soweto giants are yet to be stable.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The current Fifa international break is expected to act as a period that allows Ntseki and his men to work on their shortcomings.

The hard-to-please Chiefs fans who have got their club in trouble already twice this season might now be ready to entertain excuses for not being prolific in front of goal.

That places Amakhosi forwards and other players under intense pressure to perform when competitive action resumes.