Kaizer Chiefs did not force Itumeleng Khune to retire - Agent

Itumeleng Khune's agent Thato Matuka denies the goalkeeper was forced to retire by Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs extended Khune's contract by one year

He will retire at the club

His agent opens up on the new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old signed a one-year contract extension last week but he will retire after that. The club has offered him a goalkeeper coach role after he calls time on his playing career.

Khune is on record saying he wanted to play until the age of 40 like legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. His agent refutes claims that Chiefs have gone against the wishes of Khune who has now become an understudy goalkeeper at Naturena.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It was agreed by two parties and he is now going to retire at Chiefs,” Matuka told Sowetan Live.

“This is his last season at Chiefs and then he is going to do his goalkeeper coaching badges and the club was very clear in terms of the role.

"They did highlight that he will play the club ambassador role and also do some goalkeeping courses in preparation for life after football. Both parties are happy we are very clear and we are on the same page.

“He was not forced to retire, not at all. We sat down obviously with the team and its representative. We looked at the current circumstances. We looked at his future and it was the best decision to make.

“He needs to get his coaching badge. This is about the three-year project, he can't become a senior coach overnight. We have to respect the current coaches that are there and he will definitely learn from them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Khune's fortunes having waned, it is to be seen if he will be able to revive himself next season and reclaim the number one jersey. He still faces stiff competition from Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma.

While Khune is now set to retire at the end of next term, Chiefs will have enough time to start scouting for the veteran goalkeeper's replacement. The Soweto giants will be hard-pressed not to make a mistake in that exercise.

So far, no goalkeeper has been linked with Chiefs as a long-term target.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? Khune is now preparing for the new season as he tries to bow out on a high after enduring difficulties in recent campaigns.