Itumeleng Khune: Kaizer Chiefs extend veteran goalkeeper's contract at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs have extended captain Itumeleng Khune's contract by a year before he ventures into coaching.

Khune has been at Chiefs for 19 years

He played 13 matches last season

Amakhosi make decision on his future

WHAT HAPPENED: The veteran goalkeeper's contract with Chiefs was set to expire on Friday, June 30, but the Glamour Boys have opted to extend his stay.

This new development comes moments after the Soweto Giants confirmed defender Sifiso Hlanti will also be staying at the club.

The 36-year-old insisted he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level and his wish has now been granted.

WHAT THE CLUB SAID:

AND WHAT IS MORE: "It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years. It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work, and commitment because very few achieve this feat. We hope that he gives it his all in this final season and shares his valuable experience with the younger players on the team," Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. exuded his confidence about the impact of the veteran goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune has been with the Glamour Boys since the 2004/05 season, and made his debut against Jomo Cosmos in August 2007.

The new deal will see him complete two decades in the top-tier, before joining the technical team.

In the concluded campaign, Khune played 13 matches across all competitions, meaning he has now featured for Chiefs 423 times in 19 seasons.

WHAT NEXT: Khune will be aiming at helping keepers in the team perform better as he prepares for life in the coaching career.