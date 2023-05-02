Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has reacted to how their season has panned out in their bid to finish as Premier Soccer League runners-up.

Chiefs lost to Swallows on Monday

That heavily dented their top-two chances

Zwane comments on their season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were edged 2-1 by Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday to all but rule them out of contention for a Caf Champions League place. They are five points second-placed Orlando Pirates who have a game in hand, while also trailing SuperSport United by three points.

If the Buccaneers win Wednesday’s match against Royal AM, Amakhosi will officially be out of the top-two race.

That has seen Zwane apparently throwing in the towel on their season which they could finish empty-handed.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: "Yes, some of the games we thought we deserved to win and we did not win them, we learn from them and we have to move on," Zwane said as per KickOff.

"Now we start thinking about the next game and yes, this is one season that we will obviously want to forget but we still have a lot to play for, you never know what is going to happen.

"This is football, it’s a game of numbers and it’s unpredictable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Amakhosi's chances of finishing the season in the top two appear to be over, they still have the Nedbank Cup to play for.

Zwane and his men will come up against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals. Winning this knockout competition would be solace for a season the Chiefs coach says has been difficult for them.

It could turn from being a season to forget, to a memorable campaign given that the Soweto giants have gone for eight years without winning any piece of silverware. That would make Zwane the first coach since 2015 to guide the Glamour boys to clinching a trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are now preparing for their Nedbank Cup last-four showdown against their Soweto rivals Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Zwane will be facing a huge task to motivate his players who might have been demoralised by Monday's defeat to Swallows.

The loss came at a time they crucially needed a good result to cheer them on ahead of the big Pirates clash.