Kaizer Chiefs humbled by Swallows FC in Soweto Derby clash ahead of Orlando Pirates blockbuster

Kaizer Chiefs succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Swallows FC in Monday afternoon's Premier Soccer League encounter in Polokwane.

Saile grabbed Chiefs' consolation goal

Amakhosi's Caf CL hopes in tatters

The Glamour Boys are set to face Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi's four-match unbeaten run at home came to an end after losing to Amaswaiswai at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Swallows got off to the perfect start when Gregory Damons scored from close range to hand the visitors the lead in the seventh minute.

Chiefs responded by surging forward in numbers and they managed to level matters in the 23rd minute when Christian Basomboli Saile netted with a header from Mduduzi Shabalala's exquisite free-kick.

However, Amakhosi were punished in the 33rd minute after losing concentration when defending a free-kick as Bongani Sam scored from close range to seal Swallows' 2-1 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: The defeat put a serious dent on Chiefs' ambitions of finishing in second in the PSL and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League.

Coach Arthur Zwane's side remained fourth on the league standings - five points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates with two games left for Chiefs.

Pirates, on the other hand, have a game in hand which is against Royal AM and the encounter is scheduled to be played at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will now renew their rivalry with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The two local football powerhouse clubs will clash in a Nedbank Cup semi-final match at FNB Stadium.