Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz welcomes selection headache - 'These two centre-backs is an option for us'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Glamour Boys' mentor has expressed his satisfaction with the growing depth in his squad following a successful outing in the Carling Knockout Cup. The French tactician is facing a welcome selection headache as several key defenders vie for a starting spot in the Amakhosi backline.

Advertisement

Competition for places intensifies

Kaizer Chiefs secured their progression to the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Siwelele at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Rushwin Dortley was making just his second start of the campaign as he continues his integration into the side following a significant spell on the sidelines due to a long-term injury. His inclusion provided a natural balance to the backline, offering a left-footed presence that Da Cruz believes is vital for the team's build-up play.

Despite the success of the makeshift duo, the head coach is looking forward to having a full complement of players available.

“For sure these two centre-backs is an option for us, and it will be an option in the future, but I prefer to have a congruency it’s better,” the coach explained, as per iDiski Times.

Advertisement Advertisement

'I prefer to have many options'

Beyond his defensive duties, the player’s ability to distribute the ball and his dominance in aerial duels provide the team with various ways to transition from defence to attack.

Related Topics

“When we play with fresh, we have a left footer so it’s also good for us. Rushwin is good with his head, so he helps us,” Da Cruz noted when discussing the specific attributes Dortley brings to the pitch.

The coach remained adamant that having a wealth of talent to choose from is the ideal scenario for a club of Chiefs' stature. He dismissed concerns about potential friction regarding playing time, emphasising that a deep squad is essential.

Advertisement

“But for me as a coach I prefer to have many options than not have options. So, for the moment [Inacio] Miguel is suspended and when he comes back, we’ll have many options in our defence,” Da Cruz concluded.