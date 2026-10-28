Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz welcomes Rushwin Dortley’s return – 'A player we’ve needed for a long time'

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The Soweto giants' head coach has expressed his delight following the emotional return of the 24-yer-old to the starting line-up. The defender had been sidelined for over a year, missing several major tournaments during a grueling recovery process.

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A long-awaited comeback

The Amakhosi faithful finally witnessed the return of a key defensive pillar as Rushwin Dortley made his first competitive appearance for Kaizer Chiefs since March 2025. The 24-year-old’s lengthy absence due to a severe knee injury had left a significant void in the Glamour Boys' backline, forcing the technical team to be patient with his rehabilitation process before sanctioning a return to the pitch.

Speaking after the defender's return to the fold, Fernando da Cruz highlighted how much the team has felt his absence. The head coach admitted that the technical staff had to weigh up the risks carefully before deciding that the Carling Knockout Cup fixture against TS Galaxy was the right moment to reintroduce him to the heat of battle.

'He sees good space'

Da Cruz was full of praise for the specific attributes that Dortley brings to the side, noting that his unique profile as a ball-playing defender is something the squad has lacked during his recovery. The coach pointed to Dortley's vision and his physical presence as key factors that improve the overall balance of the Chiefs starting eleven when he is fully fit and firing.

“Dortley has very good technical quality, he sees good space, is able to break lines, to find the players in space, very good in the air, strong in duels at the same time,” the Chiefs head coach explained, as quoted by iDiski Times. These characteristics make him a vital component of the tactical setup Da Cruz is trying to implement at Naturena.

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Managing the recovery process

The decision to start Dortley was not one taken lightly by the coaching staff, who have been monitoring his progress closely on the training ground for several weeks.

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“It’s a player that we have needed for a long time, but because of his injury he needed time to come back,” the coach noted. “Since a few weeks ago, I’ve had hesitations to put him in the starting line-up, especially for the CAF games, just before [Galaxy], what he’s shown in training, after discussion with the staff, we decided it was a good moment today [Tuesday].”

'He was very emotional'

Beyond the tactical advantages, the return was a deeply personal victory for Dortley, who has endured various setbacks during his recovery journey. The mental toll of missing major tournaments and being unable to contribute to the club's fortunes was evident as he walked off the pitch following the final whistle against Galaxy.

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Da Cruz acknowledged the human side of the recovery, noting that the emotions displayed by the defender were a testament to the hard work he put in behind the scenes. The coach was clearly moved by the player's reaction, seeing it as a just reward for a professional who has remained dedicated through a very dark period in his career.

“I am very happy for Dortley as he hasn’t played in a long time, he’s worked very hard and at the end of the game, he was very emotional for this come back, so I’m very happy for him,” Da Cruz concluded.



