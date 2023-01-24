Kaizer Chiefs breathe sigh of relief as Chicken Inn issue Fifa transfer ban update

Chicken Inn have provided an update on the matter regarding Teenage Hadebe’s transfer to Yeni Malatyaspor from Kaizer Chiefs in 2019.

Chiefs have avoided another transfer ban

Amakhosi were banned for illegally signing Dax

Hara revealed that Malatyaspor delayed paying transfer fee

WHAT HAPPENED? The Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League outfit has divulged that the matter has been resolved after Chiefs fulfilled their monetary obligation following Fifa's intervention.

Fifa had threatened to ban Amakhosi from signing players either nationally or internationally in three consecutive transfer windows if they don't pay $13,000 (R233,600) to Chicken Inn which is part of the transfer fee received by the Soweto giants from the deal which saw the central defender join Malatyaspor of Turkey in 2019.

Chicken Inn's club secretary Tavengwa Hara confirmed that their dispute with the Soweto giants has been resolved.

WHAT DID HARA SAY?: “I can confirm that Kaizer Chiefs have fulfilled their side of the bargain. The delays were by the Turkey club," Hara told Far Post.

"We paid each other through Fifa, so the matter is resolved,”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have avoided being banned from registering new players by Fifa for the second time. The four-time PSL champions were banned for the illegal signing of Malagasy star Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in 2020.

Chiefs released a statement saying they “have fulfilled all the obligations in the transfer of Hadebe” on Monday.

The left-footed player is now plying his trade in the United States of America, where he turns out for Major League Soccer club Houston Dynamo.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will face off with Royal AM on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will be keen to secure their first-ever win over Royal AM having lost to the KwaZulu-Natal side in the first-round clash last August.