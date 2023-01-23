Kaizer Chiefs face another Fifa player transfer ban over Hadebe-Chicken Inn clause

World football governing body Fifa has ordered Kaizer Chiefs to pay Zimbabwean side club Chicken Inn for the transfer of Teenage Hadebe to Turkey.

Hadebe spent two seasons at Chiefs before leaving for Turkey

A transfer dispute has emerged between Chiefs and a Zim club

Fifa has been dragged in and threatens transfer sanctions

WHAT HAPPENED? Hadebe joined Amakhosi from Chicken Inn in 2017 and spent two seasons at Naturena. Chiefs then sold the defender to Yeni Malatyaspor in 2019 and it has emerged there was a sell-on clause entitling Chicken Inn to receive a certain percentage in the event the player is transferred to another club.

But the former Zimbabwean champions claim they did not get anything from Hadebe’s move to Turkey. This saw them reporting the Soweto giants to Fifa who have threatened to ban Chiefs from transferring players for three windows if they do not pay what is due to Chicken Inn.

WHAT FIFA SAID: “The claim of the Claimant, Chicken Inn FC, is partially accepted,” read a decision by the Fifa Players’ Status Chamber as per The Sunday News.

“The Respondent, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, has to pay to the Claimant, the following amount(s): USD 13,654.11 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from 7 July 2021 until the date of effective payment; USD 7,724.64 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from 16 January 2022 until the date of effective payment…. Full payment (including all applicable interest) shall be made to the bank account indicated in the enclosed Bank Account Registration Form.

“The respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not long ago, Amakhosi endured a Fifa transfer ban emanating from the illegal transfer of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018. In 2020, they were forbidden from signing players for two transfer windows and that tied former coach Gavin Hunt's hands in the market.

Now, with the squad coach Arthur Zwane has assembled this season struggling to challenge for trophies, a transfer ban would hurt the Soweto giants in a big way.

They are currently in the market trying to strengthen their squad for the rest of the term and beyond.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? It is not yet clear if Chiefs have appealed against the decision by the Fifa Players’ Status Chamber.