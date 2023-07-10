Could Kaizer Chiefs turn to Barr as Itumeleng Khune's replacement? Bafana Bafana goalkeeper avails himself

As Kaizer Chiefs are yet to disclose if they have found a replacement for Itumeleng Khune, Jethren Barr is eyeing a return to the PSL.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants recently announced Khune is playing his last season at the club and will retire after the upcoming term. That means the veteran goalkeeper will leave a hole that needs to be plugged at Naturena with another capable custodian.

At the weekend, some fans were urging Amakhosi to consider signing unattached Barr following his impressive displays at the ongoing Cosafa Cup where he is the Bafana Bafana number one.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent after leaving Irish side Portadown and says he giving preferences to PSL clubs although he has received offers overseas.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Me and my agent [Siyavuma Sports Group MD Paul Mitchell] will look at if it is a suitable offer for me, then of course I will come back. I love SA and I’m comfortable playing here,” said Barr as per Sowetan Live.

“I know the league, I have been around for a while, so I would definitely consider it, but it is not such a big deal. If there is nothing suitable for me, I don’t mind going back to that side.

“Most of the interest is from overseas. I was supposed to go to some team that side for trial, but obviously, I had to tell them I'm going for Cosafa now,

“I don’t know if they will wait for me or not, but we will see what happens with Cosafa. I’m just enjoying this moment because it was always a dream for me to come here and play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite conceding two goals in as many games at the Cosafa Cup, Barr is enjoying a good individual outing at the tournament. That could attract interest from a number of PSL teams as they build squads for next season.

The shot-stopper is not new to the PSL, having previously played for Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United, clubs he shared five seasons of his career. He has also been in the National First Division with Stellenbosch FC.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt closely knows Barr after giving him a chance at top-flight league football at Wits and could consider him as Matsatsantsa a Pitori prepare for the Caf Confederation Cup challenge.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARR? Barr will be hoping to be handed a start again when Bafana face Eswatini in their last Group A match on Tuesday.