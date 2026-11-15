Inter handed injury scare as Manuel Akanji leaves Switzerland squad early due to muscular fatigue ahead of Atalanta clash

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Inter defender Manuel Akanji has withdrawn from the Switzerland squad following an injury scare during the international break. The experienced centre-back is set to return to Italy immediately to undergo an assessment by the Nerazzurri medical staff.

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International break cut short

Akanji has officially departed the Switzerland national team camp ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixture against Scotland on Monday night. The defender has been granted permission to return to Inter several days earlier than originally anticipated following concerns regarding his physical condition.

The 31-year-old was a key figure for his country on Friday evening, completing the full 90 minutes during a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Slovenia.

According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, the decision to release Akanji from international duty was made purely on precautionary grounds. While he will miss the match against the Scots, his early return to Milan is designed to ensure he receives the necessary recovery time at his club's training base.

Crucial cog in Inter's machine

The news will come as a slight worry for Cristian Chivu, who has relied heavily on the former Manchester City man throughout the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign. Akanji has established himself as an almost permanent fixture in the Nerazzurri backline, starting 12 of the club's 15 competitive fixtures across all competitions.

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His importance to the Italian champions is underlined by his playing time, with only goalkeeper Josep Martinez and midfield engine Nicolo Barella having clocked more minutes for the side so far this season. He has started nine of Inter's 11 Serie A matches and appeared in the starting XI for three of their four Champions League ties.

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Focus turns to Atalanta

Despite the current alarm, there is optimism within the Inter camp that Akanji - who initially joined the club on loan in September 2025 before making the move permanent in July 2026 - will be available for selection when the Nerazzurri travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta on November 22.

The Nerazzurri will be eager to have the experienced defender fully fit as they continue to push hard in the title race. Inter currently sit second in the Serie A standings with 28 points, trailing league leaders Lazio by just a single point.

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Switzerland aim to finish dominant campaign in style

Switzerland currently sit comfortably at the summit of League B, Group 1, with 13 points to their name, holding a commanding five-point advantage over second-placed Slovenia. Having already secured promotion to League A regardless of the outcome against Scotland, the Swiss will look to round off their campaign in style, having comfortably beaten the Scots 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Glasgow.