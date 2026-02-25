Khaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues.

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France.

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.