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Manuel Akanji tips John Stones to shine at Inter as the Swiss star reveals personal mission to help the former Manchester City man
Stones backed to master Italian tactics
The transition from the Premier League to Serie A requires a sharp tactical adjustment, particularly when moving into Cristian Chivu's preferred system. Stones has already made an impact, scoring in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis, but the Swiss international noted that moving from a back four to Inter’s specific defensive structure involves a learning curve that he himself had to master upon his arrival last year.
"Physically, you come from the Premier League already very well-prepared. Tactically, however, it's different. I played with Stones at City in a back four, and I had to adapt. For me, it happened quite quickly, and I know John: he can do everything and he won't have any problems either. Obviously, he'll need help from his teammates and staff, but he's ended up in the right place," Akanji told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
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Akanji takes Stones under his wing at San Siro
The 31-year-old has revealed he is personally overseeing the integration of Stones following the defender's arrival from Man City. The two formed a strong bond during their time together in the Premier League, and Akanji is now acting as a guide, translator, and friend to help Stones navigate the complexities of Italian football and culture. Their reunion was preceded by a remarkable moment of serendipity involving their families before the deal was even finalised.
"It was funny because just a few hours before his arrival was confirmed, my wife and I met his wife on the beach in Ibiza. Pure coincidence,” he revealed. “We’re friends, and we’ve been on holidays together, and she told us: ‘I think we’ll end up coming…’ A few hours later, at home, I saw John’s message. Now I’m trying to introduce him to Inter. I explain everything to him; I try to translate; the other day I even took him to a restaurant. But he’s a great lad; he’ll adapt quickly."
Building a formidable defensive wall
Inter have significantly strengthened their backline, with the return of Benjamin Pavard from a loan spell at Marseille further increasing the competition for places. For Akanji, this depth is essential if the Nerazzurri are to improve on their previous continental showings and challenge for the Champions League title. The defender insists that the internal competition at Appiano Gentile is the catalyst for individual and collective improvement.
"That’s exactly what we need to compete not only in Italy but also in the Champions League. We have a formidable defence, among the best, and a great squad: in every position, there are at least two excellent players. Now we need to integrate the new players into the system, but the competition in training will be high, which will improve everyone," he commented.
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Mental preparation and the season ahead
Akanji has used the summer break to refresh his mindset, even debuting a new hairstyle for the upcoming campaign. At 31, he feels as fit as ever and is eager to kick off the Serie A season against Monza. His preparation has been meticulous, combining individual training with team sessions to ensure he is ready for the rigours of the Italian top flight.
"I don’t think it will take long to get back to 100%, because I was on holiday for three weeks and, as I normally do, I continued to train. Initially, I did a lot of running and gym work, and since my teammates returned from the tour, we’ve been working together on the pitch. Now I can’t wait to get serious with Monza: another season is a new beginning," he consluded.
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