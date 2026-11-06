Luis de la Fuente has named his Spain squad for the final group-stage fixtures of the UEFA Nations League against the Czech Republic and England. There are fresh faces alongside the return of several players missing from the previous list.

Jacobo Ramón earns his first senior call-up. The Como defender has impressed this season under Cesc Fàbregas, and that form has now been rewarded after his time with Spain's under-21 side.

Las Palmas goalkeeper Álvaro Valles and Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca also make the cut. Atlético Madrid's Pablo Barrios and Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea return to the fold.

Injuries to Eric García, Rodri and Dani Olmo forced those changes, while Roberto Fernández held onto his place up front.

Next matches CZE UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP

De la Fuente's side travel to face the Czech Republic on Thursday 12 November at the Sparta Prague stadium, before hosting England on Sunday the 15th at the Metropolitano, home of Atlético Madrid.

The coach opened his squad announcement with a video clip paying tribute to the victims of the Órdax train accident, as well as the late Jesús de Miguel.

Spain seeking to secure top spot

Spain go into the two games on a perfect record. Four wins from four and 12 points have already booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Eleven straight wins. Forty-two matches unbeaten, a run that stretches to 43 counting only official fixtures.

Top spot is the prize that matters now. First place means a home second leg in the quarter-final, while the runners-up must host the first leg and travel for the return.

England sit second on 9 points. They face Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before heading to Madrid three days later.

Beat Croatia, and the group leader will be decided in that eagerly awaited showdown with Spain.

Spain's squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan García, Álvaro Valles.

Defence: Pedro Porro, Marc Pubill, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Dean Huijsen, Jacobo Ramón, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo.

Midfield: Martín Zubimendi, Pablo Barrios, Fabián Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Álex Baena, Fermín López, Marc Roca.

Attack: Nico Williams, Yéremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Roberto Fernández, Lamine Yamal, Ander Barrenetxea.