Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana has shared his thoughts about the club's wonderkid Relebohile Mofokeng.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old has established himself as a regular Pirates player after making his professional debut late last season.

He has been mentioned as a potential future big player in South African football given the way he has muscled his way into the Buccaneers team.

But club legend Sikhosana does not see Mofokeng as an outstanding talent he has never seen before.

WHAT SIKHOSANA SAID: "Yes, but if I had to single out one, everybody's talk now is [around] Mofokeng – the youngster who's just doing so wonderful," Sikhosana told SABC Sport.

"But I don't want to put pressure on the young boy, he still has a long way to go. But if there's one outstanding player for me, not just because of superiority but just as a prominent player, it would be Mofokeng.

"As I said earlier on when I said, he’s an outstanding player. He’s still a youngster, so I don’t want this to get to his head and then people may say I’m praising him a lot and that put him under pressure," he added.

"To me, it’s like he’s still doing fine, but I cannot say he’s exceptional. In terms of the media, you really need to look after these young kids and nurture them.

"Because we’ve lost a lot of youngsters that were talented because of peer pressure and being in the limelight for the wrong reasons, and then they crack and vanish.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mofokeng has featured in four Premier Soccer League matches this season, starting three of them while also playing two MTN8 matches.

He has also played in the two Caf Champions League games and that is the highest level of club competition he has played in his career.

The Buccaneers youngster is a South Africa under-20 international and some have called for his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad.

WHAT NEXT? With Pirates busy participating in the PSL, Caf Champions League and MTN8, Mofokeng will be looking to ensure that he remains a regular.