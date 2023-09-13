Kaizer Chiefs' Shabalala vs Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng: Reserves coaches share their thoughts

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates reserve team coaches have run the rule on Mduduzi Shabalala and Relebohile Mofokeng.

There has been attention on Chiefs and Pirates academy graduates

Mofokeng and Shabalala have been promising

Their coaches share thoughts

WHAT HAPPENED? Since making his Premier Soccer League debut during the 2021/22 season, Shabalala has been mentioned as Chiefs’ bright prospect.

Article continues below

Mofokeng then emerged last season and has since sealed his place as a Buccaneers regular.

Ex-Pirates star Joseph Makhanya feels Mofokeng is testimony of how they have managed to develop players while Vela Khumalo also shares his thoughts on Shabalala.

WHAT MAKHANYA SAID: “We always want to make sure that there is another Mofokeng that comes through from the team... that’s why, as a development coach, when you see these guys playing in the first team, it inspires a lot of young players,” Makhanya told Sowetan Live.

“With our [first team] coach [Jose Riveiro] having trusted Mofokeng to start a couple of games, it is something good and also it tells you about the development of the player.

“So, the players must be inspired to do well and it’s a motivation because Mofokeng is doing well there. He is unfazed by the big occasion.

“Once he settles in properly, we will see the best of him. The challenge is for the young ones. This is the player who is in their age group and it shows the first team is also checking who could be next.”

WHAT KHUMALO SAID: “With regard to Mduduzi, [Wandile] Duba and Aden [McCarthy], we wanted to give them game time,” Khumalo said.

“It has been hectic on that side [first team]. We want to get results from the first team and they don’t get that game time.

“They still belong here, they are young and they still can do it. I am happy with how they played. It has been a long time since they played a competitive game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been attention on PSL clubs if they are able to produce players fit to play international football.

Arthur Zwane was in charge of Chiefs' reserves and the quality of players he was churning out was under scrutiny to see if they can take South African football by storm.

At Sundowns, players like Cassius Mailula and Siyabonga Mabena have been the major highlight of the club's development programs.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After the Fifa break, the Soweto giants return to fulfill different assignments as Pirates have an eye on the Caf Champions League while Chiefs fully focus on domestic duties.