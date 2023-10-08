How multilingual Benni McCarthy is breaking language barriers to help Manchester United stars

Former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy has explained how speaking different languages helps him in his work with Manchester United players.

Benni has played in five countries

He picked up different languages

He now uses being multilingual in coaching players

WHAT HAPPENED? As a player, the 45-year-old plied his trade in countries like the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and England.

That helped him become fluent in different languages. Now a forwards coach at United, he says that helps him easily converse with players.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I've conversed with David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri - so that's my Spanish crew. They're the boys I speak Spanish to. Then my Portuguese crew is Fred, Casemiro, Bruno, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof," McCarthy said as per The Express.

"Then there is the Dutch crew which is Wout Weghorst, the manager, Mitchell van der Gaag the assistant manager and Tyrell Malacia. And then obviously we've got the English boys. Unfortunately, there's no Afrikaans [laughs].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McCarthy has proven to have earned the respect of United players and Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have spoken highly of him.

His good working relationship with the players is key in getting the best out of them, especially forwards.

Even during his Premier Soccer League time at Cape Town City and AmaZulu he was hailed as a coach who relates with players very well.

WHAT NEXT? After Scott McTominay rose from the bench to grab a stoppage-time brace and save Manchester United from the jaws of defeat by Brentford on Saturday, McCarthy would be hoping their forwards improve in their next match against Sheffield United.

United attackers have not been prolific this season like last term when Rashford was in good form.

McCarthy was largely credited for Rashford's scoring form but the England forward is so far having a quiet time this season.