Manchester United's Rashford makes glaring Benni McCarthy admission

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has detailed how exactly Benni McCarthy has improved his game.

WHAT HAPPENED? McCarthy joined United manager Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff in July 2022 as a specialist forwards coach. He arrived at United at a time they still had Cristiano Ronaldo in a move that saw the former South Africa international being hailed back at home.

McCarthy has also received rave reviews for the way he has transformed the Old Trafford side in attack. But Rashford says they are nowhere near where McCarthy wants them to be.

WHAT RASHFORD SAID: “I think he has done a good job,” Rashford told SuperSport. “It's always good for us to have a particular coach that concentrates on us as a forwards group.

“We have worked more as a team going forward which has led us to creating more chances and scoring more goals. So, It’s still early days and Benni will tell you himself his aspirations are much bigger than what we've done so far. He keeps on pushing us, keeps to try and get us improve.”

AND WHAT MORE? Rashford is enjoying an improved season personally and his goal-scoring exploits have seen plaudits going McCarthy’s way.

The England forward says McCarthy “has been great” with him as he explains how exactly the Bafana Bafana legend has improved his game.

“Benni has been great with me,” said Rashford. “Like I said before, with all the forward lads and you have to remember that Benni is part of a full coaching system so everyone plays their roles… so Benni is actually on top of what we need.

“Yes, his relationship with me is very good. We speak a lot, we are always analysing games and showing me ways to improve. You know, small things that can help me make more chances, more goals, maybe create space for other players as well. We are doing a lot of work.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With McCarthy gaining valuable experience from his coaching role in the Premier League, he is anticipated to one day return home and take charge of Bafana Bafana, the way he carried them as a player.

However, his unceremonious departure from AmaZulu, four months before he resurfaced at Manchester United, once sparked debate about how local teams do not value home coaching talent.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD AND BENNI? On Thursday, United will be at Real Betis for their Uefa Europa League last-16, second-leg tie while enjoying a commanding 4-1 lead.

McCarthy would be hoping to see Rashford on the scoresheet again after the England star grabbed one of the first-leg goals.